My Favorite Room: Drake Bell creates his own Disney magic in his nostalgic tiki room

There’s a green ceramic statue of a girl that I’ve had since I was 15. It was in my bedroom growing up. I’ve moved around a lot, and I’m surprised it hasn’t broken yet. I have old trunks that are just there for aesthetic reasons. My friend made me a guitar amplifier built inside an old briefcase we found at a thrift store. He cut a hole in it and put a speaker in it. I thought it would be cool to walk onto a stage handcuffed to a briefcase that’s actually an amp.