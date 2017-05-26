My Favorite Room: Nicole Williams shows off her luxurious living room

After a full day filming scenes for the E! reality show “WAGS,” Nicole Williams likes to retreat to her living room, curl up with her dogs and relax.

The model/fashion designer and her fiance, former NFL pro Larry English, are renting a 4,300-square-foot Hollywood Dell property while looking for a permanent home.

“I love this house so much,” the 31-year-old television personality said. “I don't know if I'll find anything exactly like this.”

Williams was especially drawn to the recessed living room with its cathedral ceiling, neutral color palette and French doors that lead out to a lush green backyard. The couple share the property with their two French bulldogs, Jasmine and Ace.

What do you love the most about the living room?

I love the huge, comfortable couch, and the fact that everything is set up around the TV. Larry goes upstairs to watch movies. I won't do that. I'll watch everything here. I've never had a living room like it.

How did you furnish the room?

Pretty much everything was here. I just personalized it with cushions from Restoration Hardware, photos of us, a customized hand-poured candle from Vance Kitira. I tend to swap the pillows around or add in a new throw for some variety. But everything else was just how I liked it.

What about entertaining?

Sometimes we open up the doors that lead outside, turn on the hot tub, heat the pool and have a barbecue. The whole section is for pure entertainment.

Any special memories?

Christmas was beautiful. We were able to put in a 12-foot tree. I've never had one that size before. It was the biggest tree I could find. We had to have six men from Home Depot follow us home to set it up.

Does the room act as a work space as well?

I'm about to launch my Nia Lynn line of swimwear and jewelry, and a body scrub with Body Blendz. I sketched my designs sitting on the couch.

What are your design tastes?

I like black, white, gray, beige. Our house before this was almost the same color.

Who do you go to for decor help or inspiration?

Larry's mom does staging. I learned a lot while watching her. I know what I like, but she helps me put things together. She showed me you don't have to match everything, that stripes can go with polka dots.

