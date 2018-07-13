Vintage SoCal: Saltbox replica in Pacific Palisades still has its distinctive flavor

Known by locals as “The Red House,” the New England saltbox replica at 919 Rivas Canyon Road in Pacific Palisades has a colorful past.
Formerly part of a sprawling estate belonging to cowboy actor Will Rogers, the acre-plus property sits on a street that once housed a row of cabins for stable hands.
The private road is today an enclave of homes graced by a canopy of trees including old oaks and sycamores. Zoned for horses, the creek-side lane provides access to the equestrian facilities at Will Rogers State Historic Park.
Many of the 1940 home’s details were handcrafted by its original owner/builder, furniture maker Avery Rennick, whose clients included such Hollywood celebrities as actor John Wayne. Rennick took his inspiration for the paneled living room walls from a display in the American Wing of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Oscar-winner Myrna Loy was the second owner of the house. When she and husband Gene Markey traveled, they rented the home to actor George Sanders — also an Oscar winner, for “All About Eve” — and his wife, Zsa Zsa Gabor.
Recent renovation and restoration work has preserved the integrity of the architecture. The rooms retain handcrafted wood details, wainscoting, wood floors and walls of windows overlooking gardens.
The kitchen, with a center island and cathedral ceilings, opens to an expansive patio with a fire pit. A pergola covers an outdoor dining area.
Including the guesthouse, there are five bedrooms and six bathrooms within the 3,823 square feet of living space. A workshop/gym sits off the carport in the converted garage.
Meandering paths on the grounds lead through citrus and blossoming trees.
The asking price is $5.995 million. Ellen McCormick of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is the listing agent.
This occasional feature celebrates Southern California’s architectural heritage through homes built before 1950.