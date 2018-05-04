Developers see a healthy future for 'wellness' amenities

"My allergies are nowhere near what they used to be," he said. Schloredt runs his financing company, Merchant Financial Services, from the shared office space at the next-door NeueHouse Hollywood and finds little need to drive after his workday. "I moved into this building for the convenience of it," he said. His social life is practically built-in, too. With a calendar of building-sponsored free daily activities, he now knows most of his neighbors.