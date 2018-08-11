What $700,000 buys right now in three Riverside County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $700,000 buys right now in the community of Nuevo and the cities of Palm Springs and Temecula in Riverside County.
NUEVO: Built by artist Bob DeYoung as his personal residence, this imaginative estate features French and Italian influences across a one-of-a-kind interior.
Address: 30055 Central Ave., Nuevo, 92567
Listed for: $695,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 3,000 square feet (21.9-acre lot)
Features: French architectural fireplace; custom tile designed by artist Ildiko Toth; patio with hanging chairs; mountain views
About the area: In the 92567 ZIP Code, based on seven sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $330,000, down 0.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
PALM SPRINGS: Built in 2017, this modern home offers a sleek floor plan awash in shades of gray before opening to a pool and spa.
Address: 2950 N. Puerta Del Sol, Palm Springs, 92262
Listed for: $695,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,084 square feet (9,148-square-foot lot)
Features: Two gates; automatic window shades; custom-tile bathrooms; outdoor shower
About the area: In the 92262 ZIP Code, based on 54 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $528,000, up 5.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
TEMECULA: The master suite, one of five bedrooms in this spacious estate, extends out to a balcony that takes in a grassy backyard and the surrounding mountains.
Address: 34133 Milat St., Temecula, 92592
Listed for: $697,000 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,708 square feet (12,632-square-foot lot)
Features: Double-door entry; plantation shutters; formal dining room; walking distance to community clubhouse
About the area: In the 92592 ZIP Code, based on 136 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $489,000, up 8.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
NUEVO: This custom Spanish home, perched atop an 18-acre property, is down $20,000 from its original asking price.
Address: 22674 Shield Lane, Nuevo, 92567
Listed for: $698,888 for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 4,790 square feet (17.88-acre lot)
Features: Courtyard entry; wrought-iron rails; balcony with mountain views; billiards room
About the area: In the 92567 ZIP Code, based on seven sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $330,000, down 0.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
PALM SPRINGS: This palm-topped property pairs Midcentury architecture with modern amenities.
Address: 1140 S. Calle Marcus, Palm Springs, 92264
Listed for: $699,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,793 square feet (11,325-square-foot lot)
Features: Porcelain tile floors; kitchen with maple cabinetry; covered patio; swimming pool
About the area: In the 92264 ZIP Code, based on 43 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $795,000, up 14.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
TEMECULA: Beige-and-brown living spaces in this cul-de-sac estate give way to a landscaped backyard with a custom pool and fire pit.
Address: 42443 Suva Lane, Temecula, 92592
Listed for: $695,000 for five bedrooms, four bathrooms in 3,983 square feet (8,276-square-foot lot)
Features: Two-story foyer; family room with custom built-ins; master suite with private balcony; three-car split garage
About the area: In the 92592 ZIP Code, based on 136 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $489,000, up 8.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.