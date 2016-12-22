How much house does $300,000 buy in Riverside County?

What will $300,000 buy in the Riverside County real estate market? In Indio, a recently built home in a gated community; in Nuevo, a ranch-style house on more than half an acre; and in Riverside, an updated four-bedroom.

Here’s a more in-depth look:

$299,000 in Indio Realtor.com 81710 Avenida Parito. 81710 Avenida Parito. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

INDIO: A courtyard dining area and an outdoor fire pit invite outdoor entertaining at this two-bedroom in the Sun City Shadow Hills community.

Address: 81710 Avenida Parito, Indio, 92203

Listed for: $299,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,488 square feet (5,227-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered patio; center-island kitchen; master suite with walk-in closet

About the area: In the 92203 ZIP Code, based on 66 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $329,000, up 15.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

$295,000 in Nuevo Realtor.com 22234 Rosary Ave. 22234 Rosary Ave. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

NUEVO: Built in 1977, this brick-lined ranch house sits on three-quarters of an acre of fenced and gated grounds.

Address: 22234 Rosary Ave., Nuevo, 92567

Listed for: $295,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,854 square feet (0.7-acre lot)

Features: Living room with brick fireplace; breakfast bar; new paint/carpeting

About the area: In the 92567 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $330,000, an 14.3% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

$294,900 in Riverside Realtor.com 3962 Bel Air St. 3962 Bel Air St. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

RIVERSIDE: This four-bedroom, built in 1954, features a side covered patio and a large backyard filled with mature citrus trees.

Address: 3962 Bel Air St., Riverside, 92503

Listed for: $294,900 for four bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,184 square feet (6,098-square-foot lot)

Features: New carpet/flooring; remodeled powder room; living room with fireplace

About the area: In the 92503 ZIP Code, based on 77 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $387,000, up 13.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

$289,000 in Indio Realtor.com 80236 Royal Dornoch Drive. 80236 Royal Dornoch Drive. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

INDIO: This two-bedroom in a 55-and-over community was recently remodeled and features an open floor plan and a contemporary kitchen.

Address: 80236 Royal Dornoch Drive, Indio, 92201

Listed for: $289,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,707 square feet (5,663-square-foot lot)

Features: New flooring; modern bathrooms; stainless steel appliances

About the area: In the 92201 ZIP Code, based on 51 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $265,000, up 10.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

$299,900 in Nuevo Realtor.com 31381 Park Blvd. 31381 Park Blvd. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

NUEVO: This updated three-bedroom centers on a renovated kitchen with oak cabinetry and granite countertops.

Address: 31381 Park Blvd., Nuevo, 92567

Listed for: $299,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,577 square feet (0.34-acre lot)

Features: Covered patio; park-like landscaping; finished garage

About the area: In the 92567 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $330,000, a 14.3% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

$299,950 in Riverside Realtor.com 9784 Edenbrook Drive. 9784 Edenbrook Drive. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

RIVERSIDE: This three-bedroom, built in 2006, sits within the Garden Gate community and has a living room with a fireplace.

Address: 9784 Edenbrook Drive, Riverside, 92503

Listed for: $299,950 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,440 square feet (2,178-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered porch; ceramic tile floors; laundry room

About the area: In the 92503 ZIP Code, based on 77 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $387,000, up 13.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY

Sleek, luxury living space in Venice has an industrial vibe

Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt bids adieu to quaint home in Ojai

TV personality and surgeon Dr. Mest picks up a pied-à-terre in Hollywood