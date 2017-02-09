Midcentury-modern-style homes in Coachella Valley for under $1 million

Architecture and design fans will flock to sunny Palm Springs next week for Modernism Week, the annual showcase of midcentury-modern architecture, art and style. In honor of the citywide celebration, which runs from Feb. 16-26, here’s a look at a few modernist desert designs priced at less than $1 million in the Coachella Valley.

PALM SPRINGS: Built by the Alexander Construction Co. in 1959, this low-slung residence in the Racquet Club Estates enclave draws the eye with a butterfly roof and offbeat clerestory windows.

Address: 325 E. Francis Drive, Palm Springs, 92262

Listed for: $550,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,295 square feet (9,583-square-foot lot)

Features: Vaulted and beamed ceilings; desert landscaping; swimming pool

About the area: In the 92262 ZIP Code, based on 39 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in December was $550,000, up 25% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

LA QUINTA: Walls of floor-to-ceiling glass bring views of the swimming pool and Santa Rosa Mountains inside this 1962 residence in the La Quinta Country Club Golf Estates community.

Address: 49295 Avenida Fernando, La Quinta, 92253

Listed for: $849,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,719 square feet (0.28-acre lot)

Features: Living room with centerpiece fireplace; modern kitchen; exposed steel beams

About the area: In the 92253 ZIP Code, based on 106 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in December was $384,000, a 4% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

PALM SPRINGS: Corrugated metal siding and exposed ductwork lends an industrial vibe to this renovated three-bedroom originally designed by Jack Meiselman.

Address: 503 N. Farrell Drive, Palm Springs, 92262

Listed for: $649,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,360 square feet (10,454-square-foot)

Features: Master suite with walk-in closet; swimming pool; fire pit; boccie ball court

About the area: In the 92262 ZIP Code, based on 39 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in December was $550,000, up 25% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

INDIAN WELLS: Built in 1962, this William Cody-designed house draws from the hacienda style with a clay-tile roof, plastered walls and thick beamed ceilings.

Address: 45855 Vista Dorado Drive, Indian Wells, 92210

Listed for: $559,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,400 square feet (0.3-acre lot)

Features: Living room with fireplace; courtyard entry; swimming pool

About the area: In the 92210 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in December was $1.015 million, up 28.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

PALM SPRINGS: Paul Trousdale, the developer for which Trousdale Estates is named, designed this midcentury rancher in 1949.

Address: 1556 E. San Lorenzo Road, Palm Springs, 92264

Listed for: $999,500 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,484 square feet (10,454-square-foot lot)

Features: Open-space floor plan; great room with clerestory windows; library

About the area: In the 92264 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in December was $685,000, a 15.6% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

PALM DESERT: This low-slung midcentury home, built in 1953, pairs period details with a mix of contemporary stone, wood and tile finishes.

Address: 73390 Ironwood St., Palm Desert, 92260

Listed for: $765,500 for three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,400 square feet (0.46-acre lot)

Features: Master bedroom with fireplace; updated kitchen; raised patio; swimming pool

About the area: In the 92260 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in December was $505,000, up 3.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

