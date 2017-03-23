What $1.5 million buys in Hermosa Beach, Hollywood Hills and South Pasadena

It can be tough to buy into L.A. County’s trendier neighborhoods for under seven figures, but you can find plenty of gems for a bit over the $1-million mark. In Hermosa Beach, about $1.5 million buys an ocean-view contemporary; in Hollywood Hills, a 1920s Mediterranean; and in South Pasadena, a landmark Craftsman home.

Here’s a more detailed look:

330 Hollowell Ave. Realtor.com 330 Hollowell Ave. 330 Hollowell Ave. (Realtor.com)

HERMOSA BEACH: This corner-lot contemporary, designed by architect Pat Killen, takes in sweeping ocean views from its second level.

Address: 330 Hollowell Ave., Hermosa Beach, 90254

Listed for: $1.499 million for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 1,935 square feet (2,051-square-foot lot)

Features: Bamboo and travertine floors; master suite with custom walk-in; rooftop deck

About the area: In the 90254 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in January was $1.888 million, up 5.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

6851 Iris Circle Realtor.com 6851 Iris Circle 6851 Iris Circle (Realtor.com)

HOLLYWOOD HILLS: This Mediterranean in the historic Whitley Heights neighborhood retains its 1920s good looks while incorporating a number of modern details.

Address: 6851 Iris Circle, Los Angeles, 90068

Listed for: $1,499,995 for three bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms in 2,963 square feet (4,425-square-foot lot)

Features: Hardwood floors; vaulted ceilings; multiple terraces

About the area: In the 90068 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in January was $1.42 million, a 29.1% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

407 El Centro St. Realtor.com 407 El Centro St. 407 El Centro St. (Realtor.com)

SOUTH PASADENA: A pop-up second floor evokes the cockpit of an airplane at this remodeled 1909 Craftsman home.

Address: 407 El Centro St., South Pasadena, 91030

Listed for: $1.495 million for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,143 square feet (7,143-square-foot lot)

Features: Updated kitchen with custom cabinetry; drought-tolerant landscaping

About the area: In the 91030 ZIP Code, based on seven sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in January was $1.388 million, up 38.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

856 Cypress Ave. Realtor.com 856 Cypress Ave. 856 Cypress Ave. (Realtor.com)

HERMOSA BEACH: This bungalow in the Hermosa Sand Section sits adjacent to Clark Field and about five blocks from the beach.

Address: 856 Cypress Ave., Hermosa Beach, 90254

Listed for: $1.425 million for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 892 square feet (3,147-square-foot lot)

Features: Attached garage; development opportunity

About the area: In the 90254 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in January was $1.888, up 5.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

6477 Deep Dell Place Realtor.com 6477 Deep Dell Place 6477 Deep Dell Place (Realtor.com)

HOLLYWOOD HILLS: Built in 2008, this two-story in the Hollywood Dell boasts a two-story entry, wide-plank wood floors and casement windows.

Address: 6477 Deep Dell Place, Los Angeles, 90068

Listed for: $1.497 million for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,646 square feet (7,723-square-foot lot)

Features: European-inspired kitchen; dining room with fireplace; three-car garage

About the area: In the 90068 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in January was $1.42 million, a 29.1% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1243 Brunswick Ave. Realtor.com 1243 Brunswick Ave. 1243 Brunswick Ave. (Realtor.com)

SOUTH PASADENA: John C. Austin, the architect of such local landmarks as L.A. City Hall and the Griffith Park Observatory, designed this 1906 Craftsman known as the Marvin House.

Address: 1243 Brunswick Ave., South Pasadena, 91030

Listed for: $1.5 million for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,591 square feet (0.28-acre lot)

Features: Original paneling and wood floors; clinker-brick inglenook; formal dining room with stained glass

About the area: In the 91030 ZIP Code, based on seven sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in January was $1.388 million, up 38.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

