What $750,000 buys right now in the Newbury Park, Ojai and Ventura housing markets

Here’s a look at what’s on the market for about $750,000 in Newbury Park, Ojai and Ventura.

911 Rawhide Place. Realtor.com 911 Rawhide Place. 911 Rawhide Place. (Realtor.com)

NEWBURY PARK: A long, trellis-topped patio extends the living space outdoors at this four-bedroom in the Shadow Run neighborhood.

Address: 911 Rawhide Place, Newbury Park, 91320

Listed for: $749,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,035 square feet (7,747-square-foot lot)

Features: Vaulted ceilings; family room with fireplace and dry bar; granite countertops

About the area: In the 91320 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $682,000, down 2.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1752 Country Drive. Realtor.com 1752 Country Drive. 1752 Country Drive. (Realtor.com)

OJAI: A Japanese-style enclosed shower and soaking tub highlight the updated master suite at this single-story house.

Address: 1752 Country Drive, Ojai, 93023

Listed for: $749,900 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,356 square feet (8,674-square-foot lot)

Features: French doors; hardwood floors; living room with brick fireplace

About the area: In the 93023 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $575,000, a 9.8% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

345 Regis Ave. Realtor.com 345 Regis Ave. 345 Regis Ave. (Realtor.com)

VENTURA: This two-story in the Victoria Heights neighborhood has been updated with a new-look kitchen, new carpeting and a paver-lined front walkway.

Address: 345 Regis Ave., Ventura, 93003

Listed for: $757,000 for five bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 2,019 square feet (7,203-square-foot lot)

Features: Living room with wall fireplace; new stainless-steel appliances; RV parking

About the area: In the 93003 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $553,000, up 6.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1074 Hemlock Lane. Realtor.com 1074 Hemlock Lane. 1074 Hemlock Lane. (Realtor.com)

NEWBURY PARK: A wraparound balcony and lacy woodwork lend to the all-American charm of this three-bedroom in the Ventu Park neighborhood.

Address: 1074 Hemlock Lane, Newbury Park, 91320

Listed for: $739,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,243 square feet (7,442-square-foot lot)

Features: Updated kitchen with granite countertops; master suite with his/hers baths

About the area: In the 91320 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $682,000, down 2.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1386 Orchard Drive. Realtor.com 1386 Orchard Drive. 1386 Orchard Drive. (Realtor.com)

OJAI: Mature trees, raised garden beds, lawns and an orchard filled with citrus make up the grounds at this updated three-bedroom.

Address: 1386 Orchard Drive, Ojai, 93023

Listed for: $749,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,471 square feet (0.31-acre lot)

Features: Master suite with walk-in closet; custom marble tile work; updated flooring

About the area: In the 93023 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $575,000, a 9.8% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4949 Aurora Drive. Realtor.com 4949 Aurora Drive. 4949 Aurora Drive. (Realtor.com)

VENTURA: This 1960s ranch-style home was recently remodeled and features an open floor plan and a contemporary kitchen with a breakfast bar.

Address: 4949 Aurora Drive, Ventura, 93003

Listed for: $759,000 four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,326 square feet (0.39-acre lot)

Features: Updated master bathroom; avocado/citrus trees

About the area: In the 93003 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $553,000, up 6.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Caption Hot Property | Bathing Beauties Here's the latest in tub trends. Here's the latest in tub trends. Caption Hot Property | Bathing Beauties Here's the latest in tub trends. Here's the latest in tub trends. Caption Hot Property | Home Gyms Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Hot Property | Dog-friendly spaces Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Caption Hot Property | Pool Trends Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Caption Hot Property | $250-million Bel-Air Spec Mansion Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY

Redo maximizes the views from site above Beverly Hills

Filmmaker J.J. Abrams snaps up Pacific Palisades home for $6.275 million

Nashville-bound musician Dave Stewart bids adieu to storied Toluca Lake home