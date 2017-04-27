What $750,000 buys right now in the Newbury Park, Ojai and Ventura housing markets

Here’s a look at what’s on the market for about $750,000 in Newbury Park, Ojai and Ventura.
NEWBURY PARK: A long, trellis-topped patio extends the living space outdoors at this four-bedroom in the Shadow Run neighborhood.
Address: 911 Rawhide Place, Newbury Park, 91320
Listed for: $749,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,035 square feet (7,747-square-foot lot)
Features: Vaulted ceilings; family room with fireplace and dry bar; granite countertops
About the area: In the 91320 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $682,000, down 2.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
OJAI: A Japanese-style enclosed shower and soaking tub highlight the updated master suite at this single-story house.
Address: 1752 Country Drive, Ojai, 93023
Listed for: $749,900 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,356 square feet (8,674-square-foot lot)
Features: French doors; hardwood floors; living room with brick fireplace
About the area: In the 93023 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $575,000, a 9.8% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.
VENTURA: This two-story in the Victoria Heights neighborhood has been updated with a new-look kitchen, new carpeting and a paver-lined front walkway.
Address: 345 Regis Ave., Ventura, 93003
Listed for: $757,000 for five bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 2,019 square feet (7,203-square-foot lot)
Features: Living room with wall fireplace; new stainless-steel appliances; RV parking
About the area: In the 93003 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $553,000, up 6.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
NEWBURY PARK: A wraparound balcony and lacy woodwork lend to the all-American charm of this three-bedroom in the Ventu Park neighborhood.
Address: 1074 Hemlock Lane, Newbury Park, 91320
Listed for: $739,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,243 square feet (7,442-square-foot lot)
Features: Updated kitchen with granite countertops; master suite with his/hers baths
About the area: In the 91320 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $682,000, down 2.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
OJAI: Mature trees, raised garden beds, lawns and an orchard filled with citrus make up the grounds at this updated three-bedroom.
Address: 1386 Orchard Drive, Ojai, 93023
Listed for: $749,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,471 square feet (0.31-acre lot)
Features: Master suite with walk-in closet; custom marble tile work; updated flooring
About the area: In the 93023 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $575,000, a 9.8% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.
VENTURA: This 1960s ranch-style home was recently remodeled and features an open floor plan and a contemporary kitchen with a breakfast bar.
Address: 4949 Aurora Drive, Ventura, 93003
Listed for: $759,000 four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,326 square feet (0.39-acre lot)
Features: Updated master bathroom; avocado/citrus trees
About the area: In the 93003 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $553,000, up 6.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
