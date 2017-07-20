What $900,000 buys right now in three San Diego County communities

Here’s a look at what about $900,000 buys in the Carlsbad, Escondido and San Marcos real estate markets.
CARLSBAD: Lush tropical landscaping, garden beds and a koi pond surround this four-bedroom home in the Olde Carlsbad area.
Address: 3810 Adair Way, Carlsbad, 92008
Listed for: $899,900 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,250 square feet (7,523-square-foot lot)
Features: Living room with fireplace; formal dining room with concrete floors; modernized kitchen
About the area: In the 92008 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $829,000, down 1.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
ESCONDIDO: This two-bedroom home, built in 2007, sits on a half-acre lot with a swimming pool and spa, fire ring, putting green and lawns.
Address: 691 Center Stage Glen, Escondido, 92025
Listed for: $899,000 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,704 square feet (0.52-acre lot)
Features: Vaulted-ceiling living room; kitchen with butler’s pantry; four-car garage
About the area: In the 92025 ZIP Code, based on 34 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $595,000 million, up 24% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SAN MARCOS: Set on a cul-de-sac in a gated community, this two-story centers on an updated kitchen with designer porcelain tile, granite countertops and a custom backsplash.
Address: 887 Genoa Way, San Marcos, 92078
Listed for: $899,000 for six bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,334 square feet (0.26-acre lot)
Features: Master suite with walk-in closet; outdoor fire ring; mountain views
About the area: In the 92078 ZIP Code, based on 58 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $710,000, up 1.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CARLSBAD: A covered patio and ample flagstone create additional living space outside this five-bedroom house.
Address: 2364 Summerwind Place, Carlsbad, 92008
Listed for: $899,990 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,881 square feet (0.25-acre lot)
Features: Living room with fireplace; eat-in kitchen; loft/recreation room
About the area: In the 92008 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $829,000, down 1.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
ESCONDIDO: Built by CalAtlantic Homes, this two-story brings to mind a rural farmhouse with its white vertical siding, powder blue-hued shudders and covered porch.
Address: 2725 Overlook Point Drive, Escondido, 92029
Listed for: $899,900 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,075 square feet (4,138-square-foot lot)
Features: Wide-plank tile flooring; upgraded carpet; mountain views
About the area: In the 92029 ZIP Code, based on 36 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $688,000, up 17.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SAN MARCOS: Cathedral ceilings and walls of windows create volume while bringing natural light inside this six-bedroom, five-bathroom home.
Address: 2779 Dove Tail Drive, San Marcos, 92078
Listed for: $899,900 for six bedrooms, five bathrooms in 3,875 square feet (5,857-square-foot lot)
Features: Open-plan living space; center-island kitchen; mountain views
About the area: In the 92078 ZIP Code, based on 58 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $710,000, up 1.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
