What $600,000 — about L.A. County’s median home price — buys in three neighborhoods

In August, the median sales price for single-family homes in L.A. County climbed to $605,000, a 9% increase year over year. Here’s a look at what about that amount buys in the Highland Park, Van Nuys and Vermont Square housing markets.
HIGHLAND PARK: This California bungalow, dating to the early 1900s, features an updated kitchen with granite countertops and a floating range hood.
Address: 5118 Granada St., Los Angeles, 90042
Listed for: $599,500 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 936 square feet (4,393-square-foot lot)
Features: Covered front porch; open living/dining area
About the area: In the 90042 ZIP Code, based on 50 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $724,000, up 9.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
VAN NUYS: Updates to this 1950s home include crown molding, custom shelving/drawers and wired surround sound.
Address: 6539 Norwich Ave., Van Nuys, 91411
Listed for: $599,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,736 square feet (6,088-square-foot lot)
Features: Installed solar system; new bathroom tile work; master suite with custom closet
About the area: In the 91411 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $723,000, up 0.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
VERMONT SQUARE: Subdued hues and eye-catching tile work lend a contemporary vibe to this 1913 Craftsman bungalow.
Address: 5000 S. Wilton Place, Los Angeles, 90062
Listed for: $599,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,400 square feet (5,204-square-foot lot)
Features: Decorative fireplace; natural hardwood floors; beamed ceilings
About the area: In the 90062 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $476,000, up 24.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
HIGHLAND PARK: Fencing surrounds this 1907-built bungalow, which features a covered patio area and a garage-turned-storage-building.
Address: 225 Branch St., Highland Park, 90042
Listed for: $599,000 for two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms 737 square feet (4,783-square-foot lot)
Features: Covered front porch; office/den; additional off-street parking
About the area: In the 90042 ZIP Code, based on 50 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $724,000, up 9.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
VAN NUYS: This three-bedroom, two-bathroom traditional-style home with a swimming pool and spa sits on a tree-lined street.
Address: 6923 Burnet Ave., Van Nuys, 91405
Listed for: $610,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,781 square feet (6,082-square-foot lot)
Features: Hardwood flooring; whole-house fan system; covered patio
About the area: In the 91405 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $557,000, up 6.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
VERMONT SQUARE: This three-bedroom, Arts and Crafts-style home retrains such vintage details as beamed ceilings and wood-framed doors and windows.
Address: 1438 W. 45th St., Los Angeles, 90062
Listed for: $599,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,510 square feet (5,692-square-foot lot)
Features: Updated kitchen with original wood floors; living room with fireplace
About the area: In the 90062 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $476,000, up 24.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
