What $600,000 — about L.A. County’s median home price — buys in three neighborhoods

In August, the median sales price for single-family homes in L.A. County climbed to $605,000, a 9% increase year over year. Here’s a look at what about that amount buys in the Highland Park, Van Nuys and Vermont Square housing markets.

Realtor.com 5118 Granada St. 5118 Granada St. (Realtor.com)

HIGHLAND PARK: This California bungalow, dating to the early 1900s, features an updated kitchen with granite countertops and a floating range hood.

Address: 5118 Granada St., Los Angeles, 90042

Listed for: $599,500 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 936 square feet (4,393-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered front porch; open living/dining area

About the area: In the 90042 ZIP Code, based on 50 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $724,000, up 9.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 6539 Norwich Ave. 6539 Norwich Ave. (Realtor.com)

VAN NUYS: Updates to this 1950s home include crown molding, custom shelving/drawers and wired surround sound.

Address: 6539 Norwich Ave., Van Nuys, 91411

Listed for: $599,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,736 square feet (6,088-square-foot lot)

Features: Installed solar system; new bathroom tile work; master suite with custom closet

About the area: In the 91411 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $723,000, up 0.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 5000 S. Wilton Place. 5000 S. Wilton Place. (Realtor.com)

VERMONT SQUARE: Subdued hues and eye-catching tile work lend a contemporary vibe to this 1913 Craftsman bungalow.

Address: 5000 S. Wilton Place, Los Angeles, 90062

Listed for: $599,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,400 square feet (5,204-square-foot lot)

Features: Decorative fireplace; natural hardwood floors; beamed ceilings

About the area: In the 90062 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $476,000, up 24.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 225 Branch St. 225 Branch St. (Realtor.com)

HIGHLAND PARK: Fencing surrounds this 1907-built bungalow, which features a covered patio area and a garage-turned-storage-building.

Address: 225 Branch St., Highland Park, 90042

Listed for: $599,000 for two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms 737 square feet (4,783-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered front porch; office/den; additional off-street parking

About the area: In the 90042 ZIP Code, based on 50 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $724,000, up 9.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 6923 Burnet Ave. 6923 Burnet Ave. (Realtor.com)

VAN NUYS: This three-bedroom, two-bathroom traditional-style home with a swimming pool and spa sits on a tree-lined street.

Address: 6923 Burnet Ave., Van Nuys, 91405

Listed for: $610,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,781 square feet (6,082-square-foot lot)

Features: Hardwood flooring; whole-house fan system; covered patio

About the area: In the 91405 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $557,000, up 6.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 1438 W. 45th St. 1438 W. 45th St. (Realtor.com)

VERMONT SQUARE: This three-bedroom, Arts and Crafts-style home retrains such vintage details as beamed ceilings and wood-framed doors and windows.

Address: 1438 W. 45th St., Los Angeles, 90062

Listed for: $599,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,510 square feet (5,692-square-foot lot)

Features: Updated kitchen with original wood floors; living room with fireplace

About the area: In the 90062 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $476,000, up 24.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY

Dolly Read and Dick Martin's home on Broad Beach sells for $7 million

Montecito estate once owned by actress Geena Davis seeks $21.5 million

Film producer Bob Yari lists his Beverly Hills Post Office-area home for sale