What $700,000 buys right now in three Orange County communities

Here’s a look at what about $700,000 buys right now in the Orange County communities of Fullerton, Ladera Ranch and Westminster.

Realtor.com 415 Colony Drive. 415 Colony Drive. (Realtor.com)

FULLERTON: Built in 2014, this two-story home features wood floors and crown molding across 2,024 square feet of interior space.

Address: 415 Colony Drive, Fullerton, 92832

Listed for: $669,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,024 square feet (2,523-square-foot lot)

Features: Plantation shutters; bright kitchen with quartz countertops; private back patio.

About the area: In the 92832 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $585,000, up 11.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 73 Potters Bend. 73 Potters Bend. (Realtor.com)

LADERA RANCH: Set on a 5,000-square-foot lot in the Potters Bend neighborhood, this three-bedroom home features an open floor plan and a custom-built entertainment center.

Address: 73 Potters Bend, Ladera Ranch, 92694

Listed for: $705,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,703 square feet (5,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Master suite with high ceilings; hardwood floors; large kitchen with granite countertops; landscaped patio.

About the area: In the 92694 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $939,000, down 3.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 5701 Norma Drive. 5701 Norma Drive. (Realtor.com)

WESTMINSTER: In addition to a pool out back, this corner-lot bungalow features vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and lattice-style windows.

Address: 5701 Norma Drive, Westminster, 92683

Listed for: $699,500 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,142 square feet (6,890-square-foot lot)

Features: Floor-to-ceiling windows; renovated kitchen; exposed-beam ceilings; brick fireplace.

About the area: In the 92683 ZIP Code, based on 47 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $609,000, down 1.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 1851 W. Southgate Ave. 1851 W. Southgate Ave. (Realtor.com)

FULLERTON: Wood and brick accents highlight the living spaces of this one-story home set on a large lot in West Fullerton.

Address: 1851 W. Southgate Ave., Fullerton, 92833

Listed for: $699,000 for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,062 square feet (9,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered patio; wood-beamed ceilings; brick fireplaces.

About the area: In the 92833 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $695,000, up 19.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 74 Livingston Place. 74 Livingston Place. (Realtor.com)

LADERA RANCH: This Spanish-style home on a tree-lined street comes with a balcony and a large enclosed patio.

Address: 74 Livingston Place, Ladera Ranch, 92694

Listed for: $714,900 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,910 square feet (3,484-square-foot lot)

Features: Formal living and dining room; stainless steel appliances; oversized master suite.

About the area: In the 92694 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $939,000, down 3.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 1422 Enfield Circle. 1422 Enfield Circle. (Realtor.com)

WESTMINSTER: Equipped with four bedrooms, this trilevel home in a cul-de-sac sits under vaulted ceilings and offers a back patio with a pool and spa.

Address: 1422 Enfield Circle, Westminster, 92683

Listed for: $729,900 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,055 square feet (6,080-square-foot lot)

Features: Pool and spa; family room with a fireplace; vaulted ceilings.

About the area: In the 92683 ZIP Code, based on 47 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $609,000, down 1.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

