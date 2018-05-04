Advertisement

What $330,000 buys right now in three San Bernardino County cities

By
May 04, 2018 | 6:00 AM
What $330,000 buys right now in three San Bernardino County cities
7857 Lavender Court. (Realtor.com)

Here's a look at what roughly $330,000 buys right now in the San Bernardino County cities of Highland, Redlands and Fontana.

HIGHLAND: A covered patio spans the entire backside of this single-story home set on a cul-de-sac in East Highland.

Advertisement

Address: 7857 Lavender Court, Highland, 92346

Listed for: $334,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,171 square feet (6,035-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Living room with fireplace; granite countertops; stainless-steel appliances; sliding glass doors

About the area: In the 92346 ZIP Code, based on 52 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $330,000, up 3.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1242 N. Lincoln St.
1242 N. Lincoln St. (Realtor.com)

REDLANDS: Down $11,000 after a price cut, this one-story home boasts a brick fireplace and a fenced backyard.

Address: 1242 N. Lincoln St., Redlands, 92374

Advertisement

Listed for: $329,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,196 square feet (10,087-square-foot lot)

Features: Spacious frontyard; kitchen with breakfast bar; two-car garage

About the area: In the 92374 ZIP Code, based on 36 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $358,000, up 10.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

9310 Frankfort Ave.
9310 Frankfort Ave. (Realtor.com)

FONTANA: Fresh paint and new hardwood floors breathe life into this remodeled home built in 1952.

Address: 9310 Frankfort Ave., Fontana, 92335

Listed for: $329,900 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,037 square feet (9,796-square-foot lot)

Features: Oversized windows; open floor plan; kitchen with new cabinetry; updated bathroom

About the area: In the 92335 ZIP Code, based on 40 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $326,000, up 0.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement
5828 Stanton Ave.
5828 Stanton Ave. (Realtor.com)

HIGHLAND: Highlights in this two-story include an updated kitchen, a second-story loft under vaulted ceilings and a backyard with a patio.

Address: 5828 Stanton Ave., Highland, 92346

Listed for: $349,900 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,753 square feet (10,523-square-foot lot)

Features: Dual-pane windows; dining room with fireplace; built-ins; spacious lot

About the area: In the 92346 ZIP Code, based on 52 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $330,000, up 3.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

700 N. Grove St.
700 N. Grove St. (Realtor.com)

REDLANDS: This single-story house is a few blocks from the University of Redlands.

Address: 700 N. Grove St., Redlands, 92374

Listed for: $330,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,500 square feet (7,225-square-foot lot)

Features: Spacious lot; new water heater; two-car garage

About the area: In the 92374 ZIP Code, based on 36 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $358,000, up 10.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

8649 Emerald Ave.
8649 Emerald Ave. (Realtor.com)

FONTANA: Recently remodeled with new floors and countertops, this home features a bonus room that tacks on 250 square feet of additional living space.

Address: 8649 Emerald Ave., Fontana, 92335

Listed for: $330,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,023 square feet (6,396-square-foot lot)

Features: Updated kitchen; new tile floors; covered patio; private backyard

About the area: In the 92335 ZIP Code, based on 40 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $326,000, up 0.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Former 007 George Lazenby seeks a buyer for his 480 acres in Pearblossom

Taylor Swift quietly sells Beverly Hills home, lists another for sale

Former Italian soccer star Alessandro Del Piero scores Bel-Air abode with a view

'Avengers' actor Don Cheadle sells steel-clad Venice home for $2.415 million

Advertisement
Advertisement