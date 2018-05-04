What $330,000 buys right now in three San Bernardino County cities

Here's a look at what roughly $330,000 buys right now in the San Bernardino County cities of Highland, Redlands and Fontana.
HIGHLAND: A covered patio spans the entire backside of this single-story home set on a cul-de-sac in East Highland.
Address: 7857 Lavender Court, Highland, 92346
Listed for: $334,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,171 square feet (6,035-square-foot lot)
Features: Living room with fireplace; granite countertops; stainless-steel appliances; sliding glass doors
About the area: In the 92346 ZIP Code, based on 52 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $330,000, up 3.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
REDLANDS: Down $11,000 after a price cut, this one-story home boasts a brick fireplace and a fenced backyard.
Address: 1242 N. Lincoln St., Redlands, 92374
Listed for: $329,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,196 square feet (10,087-square-foot lot)
Features: Spacious frontyard; kitchen with breakfast bar; two-car garage
About the area: In the 92374 ZIP Code, based on 36 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $358,000, up 10.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
FONTANA: Fresh paint and new hardwood floors breathe life into this remodeled home built in 1952.
Address: 9310 Frankfort Ave., Fontana, 92335
Listed for: $329,900 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,037 square feet (9,796-square-foot lot)
Features: Oversized windows; open floor plan; kitchen with new cabinetry; updated bathroom
About the area: In the 92335 ZIP Code, based on 40 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $326,000, up 0.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
HIGHLAND: Highlights in this two-story include an updated kitchen, a second-story loft under vaulted ceilings and a backyard with a patio.
Address: 5828 Stanton Ave., Highland, 92346
Listed for: $349,900 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,753 square feet (10,523-square-foot lot)
Features: Dual-pane windows; dining room with fireplace; built-ins; spacious lot
About the area: In the 92346 ZIP Code, based on 52 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $330,000, up 3.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
REDLANDS: This single-story house is a few blocks from the University of Redlands.
Address: 700 N. Grove St., Redlands, 92374
Listed for: $330,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,500 square feet (7,225-square-foot lot)
Features: Spacious lot; new water heater; two-car garage
About the area: In the 92374 ZIP Code, based on 36 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $358,000, up 10.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
FONTANA: Recently remodeled with new floors and countertops, this home features a bonus room that tacks on 250 square feet of additional living space.
Address: 8649 Emerald Ave., Fontana, 92335
Listed for: $330,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,023 square feet (6,396-square-foot lot)
Features: Updated kitchen; new tile floors; covered patio; private backyard
About the area: In the 92335 ZIP Code, based on 40 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $326,000, up 0.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Twitter: @jflem94
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY: