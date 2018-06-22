What $1 million buys right now in three Santa Barbara County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $1 million buys right now in the Eastside, Orcutt and Solvang communities in Santa Barbara County.
EASTSIDE: A contemporary remodel has brought this 1950s ranch into the 21st century.
Address: 1375 Sycamore Canyon Road, Santa Barbara, 93108
Listed for: $995,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,226 square feet (12,196-square-foot lot)
Features: Dual-sided fireplace; updated kitchen; open floor plan; wooded backyard
About the area: In the 93108 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $1.781 million, down 25.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
ORCUTT: This 10-acre property centers on a 1970s house with a landscaped patio that takes full advantage of the canyon views.
Address: 5572 Stillwell Road, Orcutt, 93455
Listed for: $995,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,851 square feet (10-acre lot)
Features: Center-island kitchen; living room with fireplace; detached four-car garage
About the area: In the 93455 ZIP Code, based on 48 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $445,000, up 3.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SOLVANG: A ranch-style home, guesthouse, storage shed and pool fill out this 1-acre property.
Address: 2903 Buckboard Lane, Solvang, 93463
Listed for: $969,000 for seven bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms in 3,388 square feet (1-acre lot)
Features: Skylights; wood-beamed ceilings; grassy yard; RV parking
About the area: In the 93463 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $753,000, down 10.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
EASTSIDE: Built in 1929, this property is set up as a duplex, with both units accessing a grassy backyard with a patio.
Address: 314 N. Soledad St., Santa Barbara, 93103
Listed for: $1.095 million for six bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,000 square feet (6,460-square-foot lot)
Features: Four single-car garages; tile floors; updated kitchens; private backyard
About the area: In the 93103 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $1.36 million, up 13.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
ORCUTT: This two-story has a garden backyard and a pool; inside, skylights, painted stone fireplaces and black granite countertops give it a unique vibe.
Address: 2232 Glacier Lane, Orcutt, 93455
Listed for: $975,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,654 square feet (28,314-square-foot lot)
Features: Parquet-style floors; circular doorway; vaulted ceilings; oversized windows
About the area: In the 93455 ZIP Code, based on 48 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $445,000, up 3.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SOLVANG: In addition to a Mediterranean-style house with Italian marble floors and a wet bar, this property also holds a small wine-making facility.
Address: 687 Alisal Road, Solvang, 93463
Listed for: $999,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,104 square feet (1.25-acre lot)
Features: Chandelier-topped dining room; master suite with sauna; office; brick barbecue area
About the area: In the 93463 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $753,000, down 10.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.