What $600,000 buys right now in three San Bernardino County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $600,000 buys right now in the cities of Chino and Yucaipa and the community of Pioneertown in San Bernardino County.
CHINO: A bay window and floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace touch up the master suite in this custom-built home from the ’70s.
Address: 13114 Cypress Ave., Chino, 91710
Listed for: $600,000 for four bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms in 2,520 square feet (7,200-square-foot lot)
Features: Oak floors; dual-sided fireplace; open floor plan; covered patio
About the area: In the 91710 ZIP Code, based on 62 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $488,000, up 4.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
YUCAIPA: All of the common spaces are spread out in this single-story, from the roomy living room to the massive kitchen to the tree-lined backyard.
Address: 11396 Acropolis Drive, Yucaipa, 92399
Listed for: $599,000 for four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms in 2,960 square feet (13,929-square-foot lot)
Features: Landscaped frontyard; tile floors; brick-paver patio; RV parking
About the area: In the 92399 ZIP Code, based on 80 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $370,000, up 6.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
PIONEERTOWN: Money goes a little further in the desert, where this 2.2-acre equestrian property holds a three-bedroom home, a detached studio and a barn with two stalls.
Address: 5525 Mountain View Lane, Pioneertown, 92268
Listed for: $599,999 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,219 square feet (2.2-acre lot)
Features: Bright interior color palette; master suite with spa tub; three covered patios; solar panels
About the area: In the 92268 ZIP Code, based on three sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $296,000, up 20.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CHINO: Built four years ago, this College Park home features a front-facing terrace that spans the second story.
Address: 14458 Mountain Ave., Chino, 91710
Listed for: $600,000 for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 2,618 square feet (5,400-square-foot lot)
Features: Maple cabinetry; recessed lighting; living room with fireplace; three-car garage
About the area: In the 91710 ZIP Code, based on 62 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $488,000, up 4.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
YUCAIPA: Down $30,000 from its initial listing price, this newly upgraded home opens up to a second-story terrace that takes in mountain views.
Address: 11346 Acropolis Drive, Yucaipa, 92399
Listed for: $598,500 for four bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms in 2,370 square feet (12,196-square-foot lot)
Features: Chandelier-topped dining room; stainless-steel appliances; kitchen with breakfast nook; three-car garage
About the area: In the 92399 ZIP Code, based on 80 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $370,000, up 6.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
PIONEERTOWN: A rustic remodeled kitchen, Joshua trees and unobstructed views are the highlights on this 5-acre property near Pipes Canyon.
Address: 3272 Acacia Ave., Pioneertown, 92268
Listed for: $595,000 for two bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 2,091 square feet (5.03-acre lot)
Features: Tile floors; vaulted ceilings; two free-standing fireplaces; two double garages
About the area: In the 92268 ZIP Code, based on three sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $296,000, up 20.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.