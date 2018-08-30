What $800,000 buys right now in three Orange County cities

Here’s a look at what roughly $800,000 buys right now in the Orange County cities of Huntington Beach, Lake Forest and Buena Park.
HUNTINGTON BEACH: This cul-de-sac home in the Dutch Haven Marina community is on the market for the first time in half a century.
Address: 17582 Griffith Circle, Huntington Beach, 92649
Listed for: $779,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,292 square feet (6,048-square-foot lot)
Features: Living room with brick fireplace; updated kitchen; fenced backyard; solar panels
About the area: In the 92649 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $960,000, up 15.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
LAKE FOREST: Built in the ’60s but recently updated, this lakeside house is backed by a covered patio with views of the water.
Address: 22734 Islamare Lane, Lake Forest, 92630
Listed for: $817,500 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,367 square feet (4,300-square-foot lot)
Features: Indoor-outdoor living spaces; hardwood floors; double-pane windows; remodeled bathrooms
About the area: In the 92630 ZIP Code, based on 44 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $805,000, up 13.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
BUENA PARK: A winding staircase anchors the quirky floor plan of this 1990s home in a gated community.
Address: 6605 Duke Drive, Buena Park, 90620
Listed for: $798,900 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,413 square feet (4,956-square-foot lot)
Features: Two-story living room; spacious kitchen with breakfast nook; formal dining room; master suite with double-door entry
About the area: In the 90620 ZIP Code, based on 43 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $595,000, up 4.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
HUNTINGTON BEACH: Custom gates border the front of this single-story home with a sunroom and heated pool out back.
Address: 17822 Altamirano Lane, Huntington Beach, 92647
Listed for: $794,888 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,628 square feet (6,324-square-foot lot)
Features: Covered front porch; tile floors; brick fireplace; kitchen with breakfast bar
About the area: In the 92647 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $758,000, down 1.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
LAKE FOREST: Down around $20,000 from its original asking price, this two-story home offers living spaces outfitted with vaulted ceilings and custom windows.
Address: 24865 Oak Creek Lane, Lake Forest, 92630
Listed for: $798,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,800 square feet (5,242-square-foot lot)
Features: Open floor plan; granite countertops; travertine floors; skylights
BUENA PARK: This corner-lot property surrounded by palm trees ascends to a spacious second story with a bonus room and balcony.
Address: 5861 Marshall Ave., Buena Park, 90621
Listed for: $800,000 for six bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,016 square feet (6,750-square-foot lot)
Features: Clay tile roof; open kitchen/dining area; two-car garage; grassy yard
About the area: In the 90621 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $550,000, up 10% year over year, according to CoreLogic.