A Palm Desert retreat right out of the Sultan of Swoon's handbook

Singer Frank Sinatra’s Villa Maggio getaway takes in panoramic views from its perch above the Coachella Valley. The Palm Desert retreat includes three houses, a swimming pool, a tennis court and a helipad for quick trips to or from Hollywood. The 7.5-acre site has room to park 24 vehicles — that should allow enough guests for some swinging parties.

Address: 70300 San Lorenzo Road, Palm Desert 92260

Price: $3.9 million

Villa Maggio, Frank Sinatra's onetime retreat above Palm Desert, features an outdoor dance floor, a swimming pool and a helipad on roughly 7.5 acres. (Sean Garrison) (Sean Garrison)

Built: 1970

Lot size: 326,700 square feet

House size: 6,428 square feet, nine bedrooms, 13 bathrooms

Features: Five-bedroom main house, guesthouse, two-bedroom pool house, two saunas, nine fireplaces, art studio, bar, home theater, outdoor dance floor, recreation room

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 92260 ZIP Code in December was $370,000 based on 62 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 10.8% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Cristie St. James, (310) 704-4248, and Marcus Canter, (310) 248-6448, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices California; and Scott Palermo, (760) 808-6415, and Jim Sanak, (760) 864-4100, Harcourts Desert Homes

