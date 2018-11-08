Google changes sexual misconduct policies, a week after global employee walkout

Google is promising to be more forceful and open about its handling of sexual misconduct cases, a week after thousands of workers — including highly paid engineers — walked out in protest over the tech giant’s male-dominated culture.
Chief Executive Sundar Pichai spelled out the concessions in an email sent Thursday to Google employees. The note of contrition came a week after the tech giant's workers left their cubicles in dozens of offices around the world to protest management's treatment of top executives and other male workers accused of sexual misconduct. The protest's organizers estimated about 17,000 workers participated in the walkout.
“Google's leaders and I have heard your feedback and have been moved by the stories you've shared,” Pichai said in his email. “We recognize that we have not always gotten everything right in the past and we are sincerely sorry for that. It's clear we need to make some changes.”
Google bowed to one of the protesters' main demands by dropping the requirement that sexual misconduct cases be handled in arbitration. Under the new policies, workers will be able to sue. The change mirrors one made by ride-hailing giant Uber after complaints from its female employees prompted an internal investigation concluding Uber’s ranks had been poisoned by rampant sexual harassment.
Google also promised to provide more details about sexual misconduct cases in internal reports available to all employees. The breakdowns will include the number of cases that were substantiated within various company departments and list the types of punishment imposed, including firings, pay cuts and mandated counseling.
The company said it is also stepping up its training aimed at preventing misconduct, requiring all employees to go through the process annually instead of every other year. Those who fall behind in their training, including top executives, will be dinged in their annual performance reviews, leaving a blemish that could lower their pay and make it more difficult for them to get promoted.
Google isn't addressing another one of the protesters' grievances because the company believes it doesn't have merit. The protesters demanded that women be paid the same as men for doing similar work, something that Google has maintained that it has been doing for years.
The reforms are the latest fallout from a broader societal backlash against men's exploitation of their female subordinates in business, entertainment and politics — a movement that has spawned the “MeToo” hashtag as a sign of unity and a call for change.
Google, which is owned by Alphabet Inc., got caught in the crosshairs two weeks ago after the New York Times detailed allegations that the creator of Google's Android software, Andy Rubin, had committed sexual misconduct. The newspaper said Rubin received a $90-million severance package in 2014 after Google concluded the accusations were credible. Rubin has denied the allegations.
Like its Silicon Valley peers, Google has already openly acknowledged that its workforce is too heavily concentrated with white and Asian men, especially in the highest-paying executive and computer programming jobs. Women account for 31% of Google's employees worldwide, and that percentage is lower for leadership roles.
Critics believe that gender imbalance has created a “brogrammer” culture akin to a college fraternity house that treats women as sex objects. As part of its ongoing efforts, Google will now require at least one woman or a non-Asian ethnic minority to be included on the list of candidates for executive jobs.