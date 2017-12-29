President Trump calls for postage rate increase as Amazon gets 'richer'

President Trump took aim at the United States Postal Service on Friday, admonishing the service for its financial losses and for failing to charge more.

“Why is the United States Post Office, which is losing many billions of dollars a year, while charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer? Should be charging MUCH MORE!” the president wrote on Twitter.

Amazon stock fell 6.1% in the hours following the tweet. A representative of the postal service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It is unclear why the president chose Friday to lash out at the postal service. The agency last reported its earnings on Nov. 17. During its 2017 fiscal year, spanning Oct. 1, 2016 to Sept. 30, 2017, the USPS recorded $69.6 billion in revenue, a decrease of $1.8 billion from the previous year. The postal service reported a net loss of $2.7 billion, a decrease in net loss of $2.8 billion compared with 2016.

In 2017, mail volumes also declined by approximately 5 billion pieces, or 3.6%, while package volumes grew by 589 million pieces, or 11.4%. This increase could be attributed to Amazon orders — the e-commerce giant announced this week that holiday shoppers broke spending records on its platform. Globally, Amazon reported more than 1 billion items ordered during the holiday season. From Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday alone, shoppers around the world bought more than 140 million products from Amazon.

Despite the growth in package volume offsetting some of the decline in mail volume, The USPS said that the overall volume declined by 4.9 billion pieces.

USPS has over the years introduced modest increases to the costs of shipping. The next rate increase, which will take effect Jan. 21, 2018, will increase the cost of postage stamps from 49 cents to 50 cents, and large flat envelopes from 98 cents to a dollar.

CAPTION Doug Jones on Thursday became the first Democrat in 25 years to be confirmed as the winner of a U.S. Senate seat in Alabma. Doug Jones on Thursday became the first Democrat in 25 years to be confirmed as the winner of a U.S. Senate seat in Alabma. CAPTION Doug Jones on Thursday became the first Democrat in 25 years to be confirmed as the winner of a U.S. Senate seat in Alabma. Doug Jones on Thursday became the first Democrat in 25 years to be confirmed as the winner of a U.S. Senate seat in Alabma. CAPTION Starting Jan. 1, Californians’ lives will be governed by hundreds of new laws. Starting Jan. 1, Californians’ lives will be governed by hundreds of new laws. CAPTION Sebastian Ridley-Thomas cited persistent health issues as his reason for his resigning from the California Legislature. Sebastian Ridley-Thomas cited persistent health issues as his reason for his resigning from the California Legislature. CAPTION Officials have issued no-burn alerts banning the use of wood fireplaces. Officials have issued no-burn alerts banning the use of wood fireplaces. CAPTION Earlier this year, the air board issued a new advisory that emphasizes design rather than distance, recommending anti-pollution features such as air filters, sound walls and thick vegetation as “promising strategies” to reduce the health risks from freeways. Earlier this year, the air board issued a new advisory that emphasizes design rather than distance, recommending anti-pollution features such as air filters, sound walls and thick vegetation as “promising strategies” to reduce the health risks from freeways.

tracey.lien@latimes.com

Twitter: @traceylien

UPDATES:

8 a.m.: This article was updated with details about Amazon’s holiday sales and a USPS rate increase scheduled for next month.

This article was originally published at 7:20 a.m.