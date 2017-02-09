Twitter shares dive as the company struggles to turn headlines into cash

Twitter may be the megaphone for President Trump, but the company's omnipresence in headlines has yet to turn into a long-sought pot of gold for co-founder Jack Dorsey.

In the near term, at least, it appears that’s the way it will remain.

A lean profit outlook sent shares of Twitter Inc. plunging Thursday. The stock was down 10.3% to $16.79 a share around 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

Trump has used Twitter like no other world leader, firing out broadsides and accolades in rapid succession, generating headline after headline.

The response on Twitter has exploded, but that has not done anything to pump up profit numbers for the San Francisco company.

The social media website expects between $75 million and $95 million in adjusted earnings this quarter before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. That's a far cry from the $191 million that Wall Street had been expecting, according to a survey of industry analysts by FactSet, and investors scrambled to get out of the way of the falling stock even before markets opened.

Twitter’s growth is a shadow of rivals Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram. Revenue growth has been stalled for more than two years, and the company is cutting costs and shuffling executives.

“2016 was a transformative year as we reset and focused on why people use Twitter: It's the fastest way to see what's happening and what everyone's talking about,” said Dorsey, who rejoined the company in late 2015 with hopes of reviving it.

For the quarter that ended Dec. 31, Twitter had 319 million active users, up 4% from a year earlier. Facebook has about 1.86 billion monthly active users.

Trump's election has created a more active landscape for Twitter. Average daily active usage rose 11% from a year earlier, which Twitter can tout to advertisers.

In a charged political and social environment, the company is balancing its position as a platform for free speech while trying to curtail hate speech and bullying.

This week, the company announced three additional measures to control rogue users, including identifying past abusers and banning them from using new Twitter handles.

But reversing profit trends is what matters on Wall Street, and the company took a beating Thursday.

Losses for Twitter swelled to $167 million in the fourth quarter, from $90.2 million in the year-earlier quarter, as revenue inched up 1% to $717.2 million.

Per-share earnings of 16 cents in the quarter was 4 cents better than expected, but that was overshadowed by its outlook.

Advertising revenue fell slightly to $638 million in the fourth quarter, and the company said tough competition and Twitter's push to reevaluate its product portfolio could affect future revenue growth.

The company didn't offer a revenue forecast for the first quarter, but it said it expected advertising sales growth to continue to lag behind audience growth this year.

Live video is another selling point that Twitter is trying to highlight because of the potential ad dollars.

The company says it streamed more than 600 hours of live premium video from sports, news and entertainment events during the quarter, drawing 31 million unique visitors.

R.W. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian said user engagement was showing positive signs, and he called video a silver lining.

