Waymo looks to expand its self-driving reach with Chrysler deal and Uber talks

But Uber might now need Waymo more than Waymo needs Uber. Waymo has been working on self-driving technology since 2009, and even before its most recent order of Chrysler hybrid minivans, the company already had a functioning fleet of fully autonomous vehicles. It entered into a partnership with Lyft — Uber’s archrival in the United States — earlier this year. The deal will see the companies work together to make autonomous vehicle technology mainstream.