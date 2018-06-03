Painter Gajin Fujita keeps his norm-violating spirit while starring in graffiti shows

A new spin on that fusion is currently on display — in the work Fujita was making with Defer — at the Don’t Believe the Hype: L.A. Asian Americans in Hip Hop survey at the Chinese American Museum of Los Angeles. Though Defer has “caught a tag” on many of his old friend’s paintings over the years, this piece represents the first 50-50 collaboration they’ve completed for a white (cube) wall. Or more accurately, it’s first time Fujita bombed one of Defer’s paintings, which he says is “unprecedented” — typically everyone is getting up on his works. “I’ve kind of lost count, but I’ve probably had thirty artists tag my paintings over the past two decades,” says Fujita, noting that list includes local gang members, rival crew members Wisk and Miner from West Coast Artists (WCA), and celebrities (founding KGB member-turned-actor David Arquette and rapper Chali 2na).