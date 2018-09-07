Renowned Paris boutique Leclaireur gives West Hollywood a French accent

“It’s a family affair — we curate everything together,” says Hadida Shabani, who spearheads the West Hollywood store. “I might be drawn to something and my parents won’t be, or the other way around, but we discuss it and introduce the history and the story. It’s always about the message, not just the aesthetics, and very rarely do we disagree. This is our first official design gallery, after having a small one at the Paris flea market for three years. My parents have done fashion in Paris for such a long time that we wanted to break free of that in L.A. because people here don’t dress up as much. It’s more casual, and there aren’t really seasons.”