After a champagne-colored rug sent shock waves through Hollywood, this year’s Oscars carpet is back to red.

The 96th Academy Awards will deliver fashion moments aplenty. Look no further than the lead actress nominees for standout looks. Lily Gladstone, who could become the first Native American to win in the category, has supported Indigenous designers and made nods to her heritage with her sartorial choices throughout awards season. Carey Mulligan, a true maestro of the red carpet, is the epitome of timeless elegance. Her simple, sculptural gowns elevate every carpet she walks. Emma Stone has opted for stunning, form-fitting frocks with plenty of embellishment.

The supporting actress field is also stacked with fashion mavens. Emily Blunt hasn’t missed this awards season with glamorous, edgy looks. Danielle Brooks, meanwhile, has been a showstopper in (often purple) voluminous tulle gowns. Da’Vine Joy Randolph has been another red-carpet favorite with body contouring dresses.

However, all eyes will likely be on Margot Robbie, who dominated the red carpet with Barbiecore looks that stayed true to her character in the film “Barbie.” Zendaya, who’s presenting tonight, will surely knock it out of the park, after reigning over the “Dune: Part Two” press tour last month with futuristic, risk-taking numbers (not to mention past winning Oscar looks).

But don’t count out the men for eye-popping ensembles. Colman Domingo, Ryan Gosling, Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan and Charles Melton are among the actors who have been ditching traditional black tuxes for bolder get-ups.

Here are all the looks from the 2024 Oscars red carpet, updating live.

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough lets loose with in an extremely wide-leg jumpsuit. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Erika Alexander

“American Fiction” actor Erika Alexander stuns in Christian Siriano during her first Oscars red carpet appearance. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Brittany Snow

Brittany Snow is a ray of sunshine on the Oscars red carpet. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Tiffany Smith

Actor Tiffany Smith shows off her dramatic pleated gown. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens debuts her baby bump while co-hosting ABC’s “Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live!” (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

