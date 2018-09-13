Review: Why Bernstein's 'The Age of Anxiety' was a bold choice for Karina Canellakis and Jean-Yves Thibaudet at the Bowl

The piece is a meditation on W.H. Auden’s book-length poem of the same name, although some of its ingredients were raided — Bernstein’s lifelong habit — from earlier songs, sketches and such. It’s really a de facto piano concerto, divided into sections whose titles mirror those in the Auden poem. It’s also a self-portrait of Bernstein himself, concerned with what he perceived as the crisis of faith in the 20th century, always eager to make a grandiose statement. And yes, the Bernstein who loved to party is here too, in the great super-jazzy scherzo, “The Masque,” which was often played on its own by an early advocate, composer and pianist Lukas Foss.