'Conserving Canvas': Getty Foundation initiative aims to preserve the art of art conservation itself

The field of art conservation addresses the restoration and preservation of often delicate, masterwork paintings on centuries-old canvases. But little attention these days, says the Getty Foundation, is being paid to preserving one aspect of conservation science itself. Treasured knowledge of how to treat lining canvases — a popular technique for centuries of backing canvas paintings with other, blank canvases to stabilize them — is being lost as conservators in the field move toward alternative methods of treating aged canvases.