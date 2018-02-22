L.A.'s 20th century dream of building freeways refuses, even now, to die

If new road projects are — at least in the view of some transportation planners and elected officials — the price to be paid for Metro expansion, it's also true that no ballot measure involving freeways alone would likely come anywhere close to two-thirds' support from voters today. So maybe we've been sold a bill of goods. Maybe the road projects tossed into ballot measures like M aren't sweeteners for certain groups of voters as much as efforts to piggyback on the growing electoral support for mass transit. It's telling in that sense that funding sources for the San Bernardino County portion of the freeway — beyond the reach of Measure M funding, which is limited to L.A. County — have yet to be pinned down.