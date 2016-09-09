Broadway in L.A.: Which touring musicals are coming to Southern California?

For those who like a little song with their dance and vice versa, here’s a rundown of new and classic musicals headed to Southern California stages in the coming months — including the much-anticipated arrival of the 2015 Tony winner “Fun Home.”

Oct. 4-16

‘Beautiful -- The Carole King Musical’

Tony-winning jukebox musical charts the singer-songwriter’s life and career from 1960s Brill Building hit-maker to solo success with her Grammy-winning 1971 album “Tapestry.” Segerstrom Center, Costa Mesa.

Nov. 2-27

‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’

Tony-winning revival of the cult musical about a gender-bending would-be rock star; with “Glee’s” Darren Criss and Tony-winner Lena Hall. Pantages Theatre, Hollywood.

Nov. 29-Dec. 4

‘Irving Berlin’s White Christmas’

Tune-filled holiday tale based on the 1954 movie-musical that starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Rosemary Clooney. Pantages Theatre, Hollywood.

Dec. 13-Jan. 21, 2017

‘The King and I’

An 18th century British woman takes a job as governess for the children of the king of Siam in this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic. Pantages Theatre, Hollywood.

Dec. 16-Jan. 15, 2017

‘Amélie, A New Musical”

Stage adaptation of the whimsical 2001 French romantic comedy that starred Audrey Tautou. Ahmanson Theatre, L.A.

Dec. 20-Jan. 1, 2017

‘Elf the Musical’

A human man who grew up at Santa’s workshop at the North Pole ventures out in the wider world in this stage adaptation of the 2003 Will Ferrell holiday comedy. Segerstrom Center, Costa Mesa.

Jan. 17-29, 2017

‘Matilda the Musical’

Tony-winning adaptation of Roald Dahl’s children’s book about a mischievous schoolgirl. Segerstrom Center, Costa Mesa.

Jan. 24-29, 2017

‘Rent: The 20th Anniversary Tour’

Revival of the beloved Pulitzer- and Tony-winning rock musical inspired by the classic Puccini opera “La Bohème.” Pantages Theatre, Hollywood.

Jan. 31-Feb. 12, 2017

‘Motown the Musical’

A celebration of the Detroit record label that spawned such stars as Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye and Diana Ross and the Supremes. Pantages Theatre, Hollywood.

March 21-April 2, 2017 & Feb. 21-March 12, 2017

‘Finding Neverland’

The life and times of “Peter Pan” creator J.M. Barrie are recalled in this musical adaptation of the 2004 film that starred Johnny Depp. Pantages Theatre, Hollywood, and Segerstrom Center, Costa Mesa.

Feb. 22-April 1, 2017 & Aug. 1-6, 2017

‘Fun Home’

A young girl comes of age in a uniquely dysfunctional family in this Tony-winning 2015 Broadway musical based on Alison Bechdel’s bestselling graphic novel. Ahmanson Theatre, L.A., and Segerstrom Center, Costa Mesa.

