The Hollywood stage: Jim Parsons, Joshua Jackson, Tatiana Maslany and 'Mean Girls'

"Straight White Men": Armie Hammer ("Call Me by Your Name," "The Social Network") will make his Broadway debut in Young Jean Lee's play, which begins previews at the Helen Hayes Theater on June 29, with opening night scheduled for July 23. The play, a critical success at the Public Theatre in 2014, explores the difficult relationships among three brothers visiting their widowed father in the Midwest over the holidays. (You can read McNulty's review of a 2015 run at the Kirk Douglas Theatre.)