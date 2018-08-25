The Hollywood Stage: Bryan Cranston, Michael C. Hall, Keri Russell and 'Tootsie' headed for the theater

“Network”: Emmy Award-winning actor Bryan Cranston returns to Broadway as the infamous anchorman Howard Beale, whose full-throated refrain, “I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore” remains a most memorable moment from the 1976 Academy Award-winning film written by Paddy Chayefsky and directed by Sidney Lumet. The live adaptation is transferring to the Cort Theatre after a sold-out run at London’s National Theatre, where Cranston won an Olivier Award for his work. Performances are scheduled to begin Nov. 10.