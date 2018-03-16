10 arts and culture ideas for kids on spring break

Looking for ways to ward off the inevitable "I'm bored" comment from kids or grandkids on spring break soon? Here are 10 ideas — a range of cultural activities slated for the Los Angeles area.
L.A. Nature Fest. Performances, hands-on activities and other activities help kids get familiar with the plants and animals that make up Los Angeles' wild side. Scientists will be on hand to answer questions at this outdoor celebration of city nature. Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $7-$15. (213) 763-3466, www.nhm.org
Iron Horse Family Steampunk Carnivale. A steam-powered celebration of Victorian and Edwardian style unfolds through the lens of science fiction, with workshops, panels, performances, train rides, costume contests and tea. Orange Empire Railway Museum, Perris. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $10-$15. (951) 943-3020, www.oerm.org.
Disney's "Aladdin." The stage musical features all the songs from the 1992 film plus new music. Hollywood Pantages Theatre. Ends March 31. $35-$149. (800) 982-2787, www.hollywoodpantages.com.
Messy Mayhem: Sense-sational Spring Camp. Explore the messy side of science, art and nature at this one-week camp for kids 5 to 9. Kidspace Children's Museum, Pasadena. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 19-23 and 26-30. $405-$450. (626) 449-9144, www.kidspacemuseum.org
Toyota Symphonies for Youth: Pictures at an Exhibition. Los Angeles Philharmonic presents Modest Mussorgsky's masterwork. Art workshops precede the concert at 10 a.m. Walt Disney Concert Hall. 11 a.m. March 24 and 31. $26. (323) 850-2000, www.laphil.com
Spring Break Art Camp. A week of art workshops for ages 4 to 12. Makers Mess. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 26-30. $85 per day; $375 for the week. (213) 448-4002, www.makersmess.com
Spring Art Camp: Living With Art. Kids can get an in-depth view of "City and Cosmos: The Arts of Teotihuacan," "Found in Translation: Design in California and Mexico, 1915-1985" and "Creatures of the Earth, Sea, and Sky: Painting the Panamanian Cosmos." They also can make sculptures, textiles and paintings at this one-week camp. For children ages 6 through 9. Los Angeles County Museum of Art. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 26-30. $335-$360. (323) 857-6010, www.lacma.org
Epic Broadway Camp. A week of theater arts training includes sessions in voice, acting, dance and music, culminating in a staged performance for family and friends. Arts & Learning Conservatory, Costa Mesa. 8:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m. March 26-29 and April 2-5. $75 per day; $275 per week. (714) 728-7100, www.artsandlearning.org
Spring Zoo Camp. Kids 4 to 10 can make new friends of both the human and animal variety at this week-long camp. Los Angeles Zoo. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 26-30. $65 per day. (323) 644-4200, www.lazoo.org
The Circus. This musical variety show, which debuted in 1948 and was revived last year after 30 years of dormancy, features more than 100 vintage marionettes. Bob Baker Marionette Theater. Opens 2:30 p.m. March 31. Through June 10. $15. (213) 250-9995, www.bobbakermarionettetheater.com
