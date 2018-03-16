10 arts and culture ideas for kids on spring break

Spring Art Camp: Living With Art. Kids can get an in-depth view of "City and Cosmos: The Arts of Teotihuacan," "Found in Translation: Design in California and Mexico, 1915-1985" and "Creatures of the Earth, Sea, and Sky: Painting the Panamanian Cosmos." They also can make sculptures, textiles and paintings at this one-week camp. For children ages 6 through 9. Los Angeles County Museum of Art. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 26-30. $335-$360. (323) 857-6010, www.lacma.org