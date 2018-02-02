For Quiara Alegría Hudes, a soldier's story leads to this remarkable feat: 3 plays on 3 L.A. stages

Hudes' family does not figure directly in the musical "Miss You Like Hell," which is being readied for an April 10 opening at the Public Theater in New York, but the anxiety of its undocumented mother is something the playwright witnessed. Her mother was a community organizer for women's health issues, and Hudes remembers as a young child being scooped into a car in the middle of the night to accompany her mother on a crisis call to a woman who was giving birth at home and needed medical attention "but would not go to the hospital because she was terrified she would be deported."