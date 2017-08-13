The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Aug. 13-20: The LA Phil's 'Tchaikovsky Spectacular' and more

Choral Festival Pacific Chorale is joined by singers from local community, school, university, church and temple choirs for a concert that features Orff’s “Carmina Burana.” Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 5 p.m. Free. (714) 662-2345.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Classical guitarist Rafael Elizondo performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Second Sunday Concert Tuesday Musicale of Pasadena presents classical accordionist Paul Shemet, soprano Ingrid Helge, et al. Pasadena Central Library, 285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena. Sun., 2:30 p.m. Free. (626) 744-4066.

Shakespeare in Love California Philharmonic and the Cal Phil Chorale perform selections from Bernstein’s “West Side Story,” Mendelssohn’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Nino Rota’s score for the 1968 film “Romeo and Juliet” and more. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $30-$112. (323) 850-2000.

SummerFest 17 The Lyris Quartet performs works by Haydn, Janacek and Ravel in this Music Guild presentation. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Sun., 3 p.m. $46-$58; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.

Sundays Live Violinist Yu Eun Kim and pianist Sung Chang perform. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Rachmaninoff’s Third Concerto Pianist Behzod Abduraimov joins guest conductor Krzysztof Urbanski and the LA Phil for Rachmaninoff’s Third Concerto; program also includes Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.” Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., 8 p.m. $1-$154. (323) 850-2000.

Cello Pinnacle Cellists Ruslan Biryukov and Nathan Le perform works from their new CD. Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, 11461 Sunset Blvd., Bel Air. Wed., 8 p.m. Suggested donation, $50; reservations required. (310) 472-3330.

Glendale Noon Concerts Violinist Nancy Roth and pianist Lorenzo Sanchez perform works by Charles Ives and Joaquin Turina. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.

Santa Monica Symphony Talk-show host Dennis Prager serves as guest conductor for Haydn’s Symphony No. 51; program also includes Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro” Overture and Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. $30-$250. (323) 850-2000.

Gershwin Under the Stars Guest conductor Bramwell Tovey leads the LA Phil in the composer’s “An American in Paris,” “Strike Up the Band Overture,” and “I Got Rhythm” variations featuring pianist Aaron Diehl; program also includes works by Duke Ellington. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$154. (323) 850-2000.

Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks Tovey and the LA Phil perform dances and interludes from “The Nutcracker,” etc.; “Variations on a Rococo Theme” featuring cellist Thomas Mesa; and “1812 Overture” with the USC Trojan Marching Band. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $14-$196. (323) 850-2000.

California String Quartet Works by Schubert and Paul Hindemith. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 5 p.m. Free with museum admission. (626) 449-6840.

Gershwin & Friends Michael Feinstein and the Pasadena Pops are joined by Broadway’s Rachel York, et al., for a salute to the songwriter/composer. Los Angeles County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. (626) 793-7172.

Jurassic Park Pacific Symphony performs John Williams’ score to accompany a screening of Steven Spielberg’s 1993 adventure tale. Pacific Amphitheatre, OC Fair & Event Center, 100 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 8 p.m. $12.50-$99. (714) 755-5799.

Carmen The Opera Buffs present a concert version of Bizet’s beloved romantic tragedy. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $125. (323) 356-0047.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts A string quartet performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

SummerFest 17 Piano Trio Tuscany performs works by Mozart, Schubert and Smetana in this Music Guild presentation. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $46-$58; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.

Sundays Live The Capitol Ensemble performs by Bartok and Mozart. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

World’s Best Marches California Philharmonic’s summer-season finale features works by Tchaikovsky, Elgar and Sousa, plus Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini” featuring pianist Daniel Lessner. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $30-$112. (323) 850-2000.