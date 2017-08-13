The week ahead in L.A. dance, Aug. 13-20: Aszure Barton's 'Awáa' and more

Dance in Progress Kai Hazelwood presents new works by L.A.-based choreographers. Downtown Dance & Movement, 1144 S. Hope St., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $12. (213) 335-3511.

Le Fate in Italia The fairies from Tchaikovsky’s “The Sleeping Beauty” dance to music from Rossini’s “Guillaume Tell” in this new mashup; program also includes dances from Léo Delibes’ “Lakmé.” American Contemporary Ballet, The Bloc, 32nd floor, 700 S. Flower St., L.A. Sun., 2 and 4 p.m. $50-$105. (800) 838-3006.

Tino Sehgal: (Untitled), 2000 A dancer explores different forms of 20th-century iconic choreography in this solo work; viewer discretion advised (contains nudity). L.A. Times Central Court, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. Free; reservations requires. (323) 857-6010.

The 11th Annual MixMatch Dance Festival Four-day showcase features Hart Pulse Dance Company, Jacksonville Dance Theatre, Arpana Dance Company and many others. The Miles Memorial Playhouse, 1130 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Aug. 20. $18. www.HartPulseDance.com.

Awáa Aszure Barton & Artists present the L.A. premiere of this work celebrating sexuality and humanity. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Fri., 8:30 p.m. $25 and up. www.fordtheatres.org.

On Me Jacob Jonas The Company explores the concept of carrying the weight of the world on one’s shoulders; musicians Tim Hecker and Kara-Lis Coverdale also perform. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sat., 8:30 p.m. $25 and up. www.fordtheatres.org.

Forever Flamenco Antonio Triana and Company perform with featured dancers Mizuho Sato, Oscar Valero, Daniela Zermeño and Alice Blumenfeld. Gallery Theatre, Barnsdall Art Park, 4800 Hollywood Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.