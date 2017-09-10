The week ahead in L.A. dance, Sept. 10-17: Laguna Dance Festival and more

Fall Festival Katie Critchlow and Christopher Sellars of Utah’s Ballet West perform as part of this showcase presented by Ballet Repertory Theatre. Golden West College, Mainstage Theater, 15751 Gothard St., Huntington Beach. Sun., 2 p.m. $15, $19. (714) 895-8150.

Laguna Dance Festival With Paul Taylor Dance Company (Thu. & Sat.) and Vancouver’s Ballet BC (Fri. & next Sun.). Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $35-$75. (949) 497-2787.

Forever Flamenco Artistic director and dancer Lakshmi “La Chimi” Basile returns with a brand new show; with dancer Erika López,, et al. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.

San Pedro Festival of the Arts With Louise Reichlin & Dancers/Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers, et al. Port of Los Angeles, 112 E. 22nd St., San Pedro. Next Sun., 1 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Free. www.TriArtSP.com.