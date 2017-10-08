The week ahead in L.A. dance, Oct. 8-15: Mariinsky Ballet, American Contemporary Ballet and more

Any Place But Here Amie Cota and No)one. Art House explore the “Great Migration” of African Americans out of the rural South during the 20th century; part of the LAX Festival. The Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $20. (213) 446-9556.

Marshmallow Sea Choreographer Stephanie Zaletel’s szalt dance co. performs this full-length work; part of the LAX Festival. The Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $20. (213) 446-9556.

Anthem Milka Djordjevich and company explore work, play and feminine posturing; part of the LAX Festival. Bob Baker Marionette Theater, 1345 W. 1st St., L.A. Wed.-Thu., 8 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 9 p.m. $20. (213) 446-9556.

Dorrance Dance New York-based company fuses tap with jazz, street and other forms. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $45-$125. (310) 746-4000.

Mariinsky Ballet & Orchestra The company based in St. Petersburg, Russia, performs four classic works by early 20th-century choreographer Michel Fokine: “Chopiniana (Les Sylphides),” “The Swan,” “Schéhérazade” and “Le Spectre de la Rose.” Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.

Electrogynous Multimedia-enhanced show explores femininity, masculinity and blackness; part of the LAX Festival. The Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Oct. 15. $20. (213) 446-9556.

Inferno American Contemporary Ballet revisits Dante’s supernatural tale, set to music by composer Charles Wuorinen. The Bloc, 32nd floor, 700 S. Flower St., L.A. Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 28. $40-$80; opening night, $250. (213) 304-3408.

Alice in Wonderland Festival Ballet Theatre presents a family-friendly take on Lewis Carroll’s fantasy tale. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $39-$45. (949) 854-4646.

Fiesta en el Panteón Ballet Folklórico Costa de Oro performs a Día de los Muertos-themed show. La Mirada Theatre, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $15-$40. (562) 944-9801.

Granite Rocks Crumble New works and repertoire by Deborah Brockus and guest choreographers. Diavolo Space, the Brewery Arts Complex, 616 Moulton Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 6 p.m. $10-$25. www.BrockusRED.org

The Lily Cai Chinese Dance Company San Francisco-based troupe merges ancient forms with modern dance. Caltech’s Beckman Auditorium, 1200 E. California Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $10-$40. (626) 395-4652.

Roberto Amaral’s Fuego Exótico Dancers perform to a live mix of flamenco, rock, R&B, etc. The El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood. Sat., 4 and 8 p.m. $45. (818) 508-4200.