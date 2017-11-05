The week ahead in L.A. dance, Nov. 5-12: Diavolo, AteNine and more

Life Stories Donna Sternberg & Dancers explore aging in L.A. Veterans Memorial Complex, Garden Room, 4117 Overland Ave., Culver City. Sun., 3 p.m. $15, $20. (800) 838-3006.

No)one. Art House The company offers a new site-specific work. Hauser & Wirth, North Breezeway, 901 E. 3rd St., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m. Free; reservations required. www.hauserwirthlosangeles.com

Voces Forever Flamenco presents a cross-cultural program featuring Spanish dancer Cihtli Ocampo, et al. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.

Still or I’ve Been Choreographed Kevin Williamson performs his new evening-length solo work about his life as a dancer. Highways Performance Space, 18th St. Arts Center, 1651 18th St., Santa Monica. Fri.-Sat., 8:30 p.m. $15-$20. www.highwaysperformance.org

Breathe (Part 2) JazzAntiqua Dance & Music Ensemble presents an evening of dance, live jazz and storytelling. Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4718 W. Washington Blvd., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $25, $35. (323) 964-9766.

calling glenn L.A.-based dance company AteNine performs accompanied by composer-percussionist Glenn Kotche in this CAP UCLA presentation. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sat., 8 p.m. $29-$59. (310) 825-2101.

Diavolo: Architecture in Motion The L.A.-based company celebrates its 25th anniversary with a daylong event that includes participatory activities and workshops, plus three fully staged performances. Valley Performing Arts Center, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sat., 1, 3 and 7 p.m. $48-$105, 7 p.m. only; other performances, free. (818) 677-3000.

Woolf Papers NW Dance Project performs this work inspired by Virginia Woolf’s classic novel “Mrs. Dalloway.” Carpenter Performing Arts Center, Cal State Long Beach, 6200 Atherton St., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $50. (562) 985-7000.

River of Everyone River of No One Site-specific work explores the intersection of water and environmental justice, etc. Beta Main, 114 W. 4th St., L.A. Next Sun., 6:30 p.m. Free. www.themainmuseum.org