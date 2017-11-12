The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Nov. 12-19: 'Bernstein on Stage,' 'War of the Worlds' and more

Baxter Memorial Concerts LA Phil violinist Mischa Lefkowitz plays pieces by Bach, Handel, et al., accompanied organist J. Thomas Strout. First United Methodist Church, 13222 Bailey St., Whittier. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (562) 698-0022.

Camerata Pacifica Prokofiev’s Violin Sonata No. 1 and Messiaen’s “Quartet for the End of Time.” Temple Beth Torah, 7620 Foothill Road, Ventura. Sun., 3 p.m. Also, Huntington Library, Ritchie Auditorium, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Tue., 7:30 p.m. And Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m. $50, $56. (805) 884-8410.

Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series presents works for piano and strings by Robert Schumann and Xaver and Philipp Scharwenka. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Grace Notes Vocal Ensemble performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Pacific Symphony Plays Mozart: The Final Concertos With pianist Benjamin Pasternack and clarinetist Joseph Morris. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sun., 3 p.m. $40, $50. (949) 480-4278.

Pacific Symphony Youth Wind Ensemble Works by Wagner, Sousa, et al. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 1 p.m. Free; reservations required. (714) 755-5799.

Pacific Symphony Youth Orchestra Season opener includes Berlioz’s “Carnival Overture” and Stravinsky’s “Firebird.” Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 7 p.m. Free; reservations required. (714) 755-5799.

Persona LA Opera co-presents Keeril Makan and Jay Scheib’s new musical drama based on Ingmar Bergman’s classic 1966 film. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Ends Sun., 2 p.m. $69. (213) 972-8001.

Second Sundays at Two Pianist Fabio Bidini and LACO principal cellist Andrew Shulman play works by Beethoven and Rachmaninoff. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.

Second Sunday Concert Violinist Jeanine Wynton and cellist Grace Lee Anderson perform. Pasadena Central Library, 285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena. Sun., 2:30 p.m. Free. (626) 744-4066.

St. James Sunday Concerts Violist/violinist Ken Aiso and pianist Valeria Morgovskaya play pieces by Brahms, Rachmaninov, et al. St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana. Sun., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 345-2057.

Sunday Concert Series Students from the Colburn School play chamber music by Mozart, Bach and Stravinsky. Pacific Resident Theatre, 705 Venice Blvd., Venice. Sun., 7 p.m. $20-$30; discounts available. (310) 822-8392.

Sundays Live Pianist Inna Faliks performs performs Beethoven’s “Appassionata” sonata and Eroica Variations. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

War of the Worlds Yuval Sharon directs the LA Phil New Music Group and guest vocalists in the world premiere of Annie Gosfield’s reimagining of Orson Welles’ 1938 radio play based on the classic H.G. Wells sci-fi novel; Sigourney Weaver narrates. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m.; Sat., noon and 2 p.m. $10-$58; free with reservations at one of three off-site locations. (323) 850-2000.

Chamber Music From France Members of the LA Phil play pieces by Poulenc, Fauré and Moyse. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$59. (323) 850-2000.

Nabucco in Concert Plácido Domingo and the LA Opera perform a concert version of Verdi’s musical drama. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Tue., 7:30 p.m. $350-$1,000. (844) 626-8726.

Glendale Noon Concerts Violinist Jacqueline Suzuki and pianist pianist Brendan White play pieces by Handel, Prokofiev and Debussy. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.

What Makes It Great? Composer-conductor Rob Kapilow and the Cal State Fullerton Orchestra explore Mozart’s G Minor Symphony. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $55. (562) 916-8500.

Bach & Pergolesi Guest conductor Emmanuelle Haïm leads the LA Phil in Purcell’s Suite from “The Fairy Queen,” Bach’s Suite No. 3 in D, and Pergolesi’s “Stabat mater” with soprano Laura Claycomb. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$188. (323) 850-2000.

Bernstein on Stage John Mauceri leads New West Symphony, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles, Davis Gaines, et al., in selections from “West Side Story,” “Candide,” etc. Valley Performing Arts Center, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Fri., 8 p.m. $43-$85. (818) 677-3000. Also, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Kavli Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sat., 8 p.m. And, Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $30-$120. (805) 497-5880.

Exo//Endo The contemporary music ensemble is joined by composer and saxophonist Ulrich Krieger for his new work “Black Sun Rebirth”; program also includes Braden Diotte’s “General Manifest.” REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Fri., 8:30 p.m. $16, $20. (213) 237-2800.

Plácido Domingo 50th Anniversary Concert Special guests join LA Opera for this gala marking the anniversary of the tenor’s Los Angeles debut. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Nov. 17. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $69-$409. (213) 972-8001.

Refuse the Hour South African artist William Kentridge and his collaborators explore the concept of time in this multimedia chamber opera; presented by CAP UCLA. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $59-$119. (310) 825-2101.

Behzod Abduraimov The pianist plays pieces by Liszt, Schubert and Prokofiev. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sat., 8 p.m. $32, $40. (949) 480-4278.