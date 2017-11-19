The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Nov. 19-26: The Verdi Chorus, Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra and more

Bach & Pergolesi Guest conductor Emmanuelle Haïm leads the L.A. Phil in Purcell’s Suite from “The Fairy Queen,” Bach’s Suite No. 3 in D, and Pergolesi’s “Stabat mater” with soprano Laura Claycomb. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$188. (323) 850-2000.

Bernstein 100th Birthday Celebration John Mauceri leads the New West Symphony Orchestra, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles, Davis Gaines, et al., in selections from “West Side Story,” “Candide” and other works. Valley Performing Arts Center, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. Sun., 3 p.m. $30-$96. (805) 497-5880.

Crown City Symphony Tchaikovsky’s “Mozartiana,” and Mozart’s Violin Concert No. 5 with pianist Jeanine Wynton. First Baptist Church, 75 N. Marengo Ave., Pasadena. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (626) 797-1994.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial American Youth Symphony performs John Williams’ classic score to accompany a screening of Steven Spielberg’s 1982 sci-fi/fantasy tale. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sun., 4 p.m. $15. www.aysymphony.org

Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra New works by Krists Auznieks, Gabriella Smith and Pamela Z. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. Pay what you can. www.kco.la.

Love’s Passions and Potions The Verdi Chorus performs works by Verdi, Donizetti, et al. First United Methodist Church, 1008 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. $10-$40. (800) 838-3006.

Nabucco Plácido Domingo stars in LA Opera’s staging of Verdi’s epic tale inspired by the story of the Babylonian king Nebuchadnezzar; in Italian with English supertitles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Ends Sun., 2 p.m. $25 and up. (213) 972-8001.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Pianist Darrin Blumfield performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Sundays Live The Young Musicians Foundation Debut Chamber Orchestra performs with guest violinist Anne Akiko Meyers. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

West Side Story The L.A. Phil under guest conductor David Newman performs Leonard Bernstein’s classic score to accompany a screening of the 1961 musical. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$166. (323) 850-2000.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Handel’s “Messiah” singalong. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 10 a.m. and noon. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Sundays Live Cellist Andrew Shulman and pianist Fabio Bidini perform works by Beethoven and Rachmaninoff. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.