The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Jan. 7-14, 2018: Itzak Perlman, Camerata Pacifica and more

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Members of Chamber Music OC’s young-artist program perform. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Organ Recital Early-music ensemble Tesserae presents organist Liuwe Tamminga performing works by Bach and Buxtehude. Contrapuntal Recital Hall, address provided to ticket holders, Brentwood. Sun., 5 p.m. $10-$30. (800) 838-3006.

Sundays Live Keyboardist Bruce Brubaker performs works ranging from the 1400s to the present. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Vivaldi, the Farewell Concertos Violinist-conductor Fabio Biondi and Europa Galante play pieces by Vivaldi, Galuppi, et al. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$107. (323) 850-2000.

Camerata Pacifica Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 26, Messiaen’s “Appel interstellaire,” plus pieces by Ligeti, Britten and Bartók. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m. Also, Hahn Hall, UC Santa Barbara, 1070 Fairway Rd., Santa Barbara. Fri., 7:30 p.m. And, Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $50, $56. (805) 884-8410.

Itzhak Perlman Plays and Conducts The violinist joins the LA Phil for Bach’s Violin Concerto No. 1; program also includes Elgar’s “Enigma Variations” and “Brahms’ Variations on a Theme by Haydn.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., Sat., 8 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m. $72-$215. (323) 850-2000. Also, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $58 and up. (949) 553-2422.

Pacific Symphony The orchestra performs Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with violinist Ray Chen, plus Elgar’s Symphony No. 1. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $25-$206. (714) 755-5799.

MindTravel Composer and pianist Murray Hidary performs a selection of new works backed by the Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra in this CAP UCLA presentation. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $29.50-$59.50. (310) 825-2101.

Santa Monica Symphony The orchestra’s annual Martin Luther King celebration includes Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man,” Duke Ellington’s “Black, Brown and Beige,” “Te Deum” from Puccini’s “Tosca,” and Joseph Schwantner’s “New Morning for the World.” SGI Auditorium, 525 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica. Sat., 2 p.m. Free. (310) 395-6330.

SpeakEasy LA Members of Camerata Pacifica perform in an informal setting (bring your own chair). Downtown Dance & Movement, 1144 S. Hope St., L.A. Sat., 1 to 4 p.m. $5-$40. (805) 884-8410.

Symphonies for Youth The LA Phil explores the music of Dvorak. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 11 a.m.; also Jan. 20. $22, $26. (323) 850-2000.

Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series offers an all-Russian program featuring works for piano and strings by Tchaikovsky, Arensky and Rachmaninoff. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257.

Second Sundays at Two Pianist Pianist Robert Thies performs. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.

Sundays Live Early-music ensemble Ciaramella performs. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.