Culture Guide: Where to find L.A.’s best events this weekend and beyond

'Valley Song' at International City Theatre
Long Beach Entertainment Venue
A young Black girl comes of age in post-apartheid South Africa in this poignant 1995 drama from acclaimed playwright Athol Fugard. 8 p.m. Thursdays through Fridays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 11. $49, $52.
Cinecon 58 at the Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43
Hollywood Movie Theater
This five-day event returns with rare and classic features and shorts from the silent and early sound eras, plus celebrity Q&As, movie memorabilia and more. Various times, Sept. 1 through 5. Passes: $65-$299. cinecon.org
'Hair' at Charles Farnsworth Park Amphitheater
Altadena City park
Let the sunshine in! Altadena Music Theatre stages a one-weekend-only revival of the classic 1967 counter-culture rock musical, with “Transparent” actor Gaby Hoffmann joining the cast for the Friday and Saturday performances. 7 p.m. Sept. 1 through 4. $20, $25. altadenamusictheatre.com
'Carnal Knowledge' at the Nuart Theatre
West Los Angeles Movie Theater
New 4K restoration of director Mike Nichols’ decades-spanning 1971 comedy-drama about the sexual misadventures of two former college chums (Jack Nicholson, Art Garfunkel). Candice Bergen and Ann-Margret also star. Various showtimes, Sept. 2 through 8. $10; $3 (Saturday only).
Lizz Wright at Catalina Jazz Club
Hollywood Live Music Venue (Under 3,000 People)
The Georgia-born vocalist known for her blend of jazz, gospel and R&B returns to SoCal for a two-night stand. 8:30 p.m. Sept. 2 and3. $50; food and drink minimums apply.
‘Maestro of the Movies: Celebrating John Williams’ at the Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Entertainment Venue
An annual tradition continues as the legendary composer once again joins the Los Angeles Philharmonic for selections from his classic movie scores — think “Star Wars,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Jaws” — accompanied by film clips. 8 p.m. Sept. 2 and 3, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4. $25 and up.
‘Animal Farm’ at A Noise Within
Entertainment Venue
All animals are equal but some are more equal than others in a musical adaptation of George Orwell’s classic satire of Stalinist-style socialism. For ages 11 and older. 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 3 through Oct. 2. $25 and up; students, $18 and up.
Balletfest at University Theater, Cal State Dominguez Hills
Carson Cultural Center
Kenneth Walker Dance Project presents this new dance festival showcasing works by up-and-coming choreographers. 7 p.m. Sept. 3. $30.
Gothic Poetry Night at Sage Restaurant & Lounge
Uptown Whittier Restaurant and lounge
For fans of art, horror and poetry, join Gothic poet Jonathan Santa Maria and other local writers and musicians for an evening of live performance. 6 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 3. $20. allevents.in
‘Hooray L.A.!’ at the Ford
Hollywood Hills Amphitheatre
Bob Baker Marionette Theater tells the story of our fair city through puppetry in this family-friendly offering to close out the 2022 L.A. Soundscapes series. For ages 3 to 11. Preshow activities, 9 a.m. Sept. 4; performance, 10:30 a.m. Adults and ages 13 and older, $10; two free children’s tickets with each full-priced tickets.
La Sonora Dinamita at MacArthur Park
MacArthur Park Entertainment Venue
Direct from Colombia, this world-renowned cumbia group will have you moving as Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles’ summer concert series wraps its season. 6 p.m. Sept. 4. Free. RSVP for event updates at eventbrite.com
‘Objects of Desire: Photography and the Language of Advertising’ at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Art museum
This new exhibit exploring the appropriation of commercial photographers’ techniques by photography artists runs Sept. 4 through Dec. 18. Closed Wednesdays. $10-$25; ages 2 and younger are free; L.A. County youth (17 and younger) and one guest, free; free after 3 p.m. weekdays for L.A. County residents with valid ID. lacma.org
‘Louise Bourgeois: What Is the Shape of This Problem?’ at the USC Fisher Museum of Art
Exposition Park Art museum
Running Sept. 6 through Dec. 3, this decades-spanning traveling exhibit explores the influential French American artist’s writing and drawings. Closed Sundays and Mondays. Free. fisher.usc.edu
29th Long Beach QFilms Festival at the Art Theatre
Long Beach Movie Theater
This showcase returns with a fresh selection of LGBTQ-themed features, documentaries and short films. Various showtimes, Sept. 8 through 11. $14; passes, $130. qfilmslongbeach.com
'Oedipus' at the Getty Villa
Pacific Palisades Art museum
Our tragic hero falls victim to the very fate he sought to escape as Tony-winning, L.A.-based Deaf West Theatre presents an American Sign Language-enhanced outdoor staging of Sophocles’ classic Greek drama. For hearing and Deaf audiences alike; recommended for ages 13 and older. 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, Sept. 8 through Oct. 1; special performance for veterans, 8 p.m. Sept. 13. $40-$48; student and senior discounts available, Thursdays only.
‘L’elisir d’amore (The Elixir of Love)’ at El Portal Theatre
North Hollywood Entertainment Venue
Rock, rock, rock around the clock as L.A.-based Pacific Opera Project reprises its 1950s-style staging of Donizetti’s 18th century musical rom-com. 7 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 9 through Sept. 18. $30-$250. pacificoperaproject.com
Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra at the Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Entertainment Venue
The trumpet player and his ensemble hold court at the Bowl joined by the Manhattan Transfer (Wednesday only) and the Los Angeles Philharmonic (Thursday only). 8 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8. $1-$152.
'Judith F. Baca: World Wall' at the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA
Downtown L.A. Museum
Inspired by the drive to create a more peaceful world, this monumental installation featuring large panels painted by the acclaimed Chicana muralist and other international artists is on view Sept. 10 through February 29. Free.
Duran Duran at the Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Entertainment Venue
The British pop band that rose to fame during the early days of MTV returns to the Bowl for a three-night stand. Includes fireworks. 8 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11. $48-$143.
‘The Space Between: The Modern in Korean Art’ at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Art museum
This century-spanning exhibit charting the development of modern art in Korea is on view Sept. 11 through Feb. 19. Closed Wednesdays. $10-$25; ages 2 and younger are free; L.A. County youth (17 and younger) and one guest, free; free after 3 p.m. weekdays for L.A. County residents with valid ID. lacma.org
New Original Works Festival at REDCAT
Downtown L.A. Entertainment Venue
This 19th edition of this annual three-weekend showcase for L.A.-based theater, dance and multimedia artists concludes with performances by Sarahjeen François, Sara Lyons and the Rock Collection. 8:30 p.m. Sept. 1 through 3, with Saturday’s performance also available as a livestream. In-person: $14-$20; virtual: $8-$15; virtual festival pass: $30. redcat.org
'Desde México: Pacífico Dance Company 30th Anniversary' at the Ford
Hollywood Hills Amphitheatre
The local troupe that melds traditional ballet folklórico with modern dance marks a milestone with a program that includes the world premiere of “A lo Norteño” by company member Matthew de Leon. 8 p.m. Sept. 10. $35-$65. theford.com
'Classic Albums Live: The Beatles' Let It Be' at Pepperdine's Smothers Theatre
Malibu Entertainment Venue
An ensemble comprising top-notch classical and rock musicians performs the Fab Four’s final studio album in its entirety. 8 p.m. Sept. 8. $27.50-$60. arts.pepperdine.edu
'Being Future Being' at the Broad Stage
Santa Monica Live Theater Group
The resilience of Indigenous culture is celebrated in the world premiere of this multimedia-enhanced work from Native American dancer, choreographer and activist Emily Johnson. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 through 10. Pay what you choose. broadstage.org
'Ghosts' at Odyssey Theatre
West Los Angeles Live Theater Group
A woman tries to move on following the death of her unfaithful husband in the L.A. premiere of British director Richard Eyre’s adaptation of Ibsen’s classic 19th century domestic drama. Bart DeLorenzo directs. 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays, 4 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 10 through Oct. 23. $25–$40; Mondays, pay what you will. odysseytheatre.com
'Citizen: An American Lyric' at Grand Performances
Downtown L.A. Entertainment Venue
The Fountain Theatre reprises its acclaimed 2015 adaptation of Claudia Rankine’s series of prose poems exploring of Black life and racism in America today. 8 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10. Free. grandperformances.org
'Ebb & Flow: Culver City' at Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook
Culver City Urban Trail
This free, interdisciplinary community arts festival presented by L.A.-based Heidi Duckler Dance returns with a series of works exploring nature, climate change, health and well-being and the interconnectedness of humanity. 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 10 and 11. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.com
'Broadway on Film' at the Los Angeles County Arboretum
Arcadia City park
Michael Feinstein and the Pasadena Pops, joined by Tony winners Lillias White and LaChanze and Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck, wrap their summer season with show tunes from classic musicals that made it to the big screen. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10. $25-$152. (626) 793-7172. pasadenasymphony-pops.org
'9/11 Sculptures: Vignettes of Emotion' at Holocaust Museum LA
Fairfax Museum
A. Thomas Schomberg, creator of Philadelphia’s famed “Rocky” statue, pays tribute to those who died in the Sept. 11 attacks. The works are on view Sept. 11 through Dec. 7. holocaustmuseumla.org
