The week ahead in L.A. dance, Jan. 7-14: Lula Washington Dance Theatre and more

DANCE
Compiled by Matt Cooper
Ezralow Dance Company The troupe presents an evening of visually-enhanced contemporary dance. Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Wed., 8 p.m. $22-$45. (310) 506-4522.
Lula Washington Dance Theatre The L.A.-based company celebrates the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in three distinct programs over the holiday weekend, with live accompaniment by Marcus L. Miller and the Freedom Jazz Movement band. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $45-$125. (310) 746-4000.
Unicorn An evening of new works and dance films by Sarah Elgart / Arrogant Elbow, including three solo pieces. The Electric Lodge, 1416 Electric Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $20, $25. www.eventbrite.com