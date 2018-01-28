The week ahead in L.A. dance, Jan. 28-Feb. 4: American Contemporary Ballet, Keigwin + Company and more

DANCE
Compiled by Matt Cooper
Paisaje (Landscapes) Forever Flamenco presents Gerardo Morales and company, with featured dancers Fanny Ara and Timo Nuñez. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.
Stories of Identity Choreographer Hilary Thomas and Lineage Dance explore the concepts of gender and sexuality. Lineage Performing Arts Center, 89 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $15-$25. (626) 844-7008.
this is a blank page. a story in motion Andrew Pearson explores life as a gay millennial in this solo work. The Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Tue.-Wed., 7:30 p.m. $20, $25. (925) 989-6429.
Astaire Dances American Contemporary Ballet re-creates four of movie legend Fred Astaire's classic routines. The Bloc, 32nd floor, 700 S. Flower St., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends Feb. 14. $40-$105. (213) 304-3408.
RIFT L.A. Contemporary Dance Company performs new works by three local choreographers; part of "Dance! at the Odyssey 2018." Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Feb. 4. $25. (310) 477-2055.
Keigwin+Company Program set to the music of Leonard Bernstein includes two world premieres. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sat., 8 p.m. $33 and up. (818) 677-3000.
Moscow Festival Ballet Troupe performs "Romeo and Juliet" and "Carmen" in a family-friendly recital. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Sat., 8 p.m. $55-$75. (562) 916-8500.