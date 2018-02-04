The week ahead in L.A. dance, Feb. 4-11: Step Afrika!, Okwui Okpokwasili and more

The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence Step Afrika! performs this show inspired by the artist's 1941 series of paintings documenting the post-WWI movement of African Americans from the rural South to the industrial North. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya), 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Fri., 8 p.m. $33 and up. (818) 677-3000.