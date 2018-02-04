The week ahead in L.A. dance, Feb. 4-11: Step Afrika!, Okwui Okpokwasili and more

Astaire Dances American Contemporary Ballet re-creates four of movie legend Fred Astaire's classic dance routines. The Bloc, 32nd floor, 700 S. Flower St., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 4 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Feb. 14. $40-$105. (213) 304-3408.
RIFT L.A. Contemporary Dance Company performs new works by three local choreographers; part of "Dance! at the Odyssey 2018." Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Ends Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (310) 477-2055.
naked Choreographer Corina Kinnear explores the non-sexualized human form and perceptions of nudity; part of "Dance! at the Odyssey 2018." Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., W. L.A. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m. $25. (310) 477-2055.
Okwui Okpokwasili: Poor People's TV Room The Bessie Award winner and company celebrate women's movements in Nigeria in this multidisciplinary work. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8:30 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Feb. 11. $26-$35. (213) 237-2800.
Saloon Cirque Éloize mixes music, dance and acrobatics in this Wild West-themed show. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m. $28-$100. (949) 854-4646.
The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence Step Afrika! performs this show inspired by the artist's 1941 series of paintings documenting the post-WWI movement of African Americans from the rural South to the industrial North. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya), 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Fri., 8 p.m. $33 and up. (818) 677-3000.
Dance by the Fire Works by local choreographer Angela Todaro. Miles Memorial Playhouse, 1130 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m. $5, $10. (310) 458-8634.
Immigrant Stories, An American Journey Danza Floricanto/USA performs eight fact-based tales inspired by members of the local immigrant community. Rosenthal Theatre at Inner City Arts, 720 Kohler St., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $20, $25. (323) 261-0385.
Louise Reichlin & Dancers/Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers The company performs "A Jewish Child's Story," "Tap Dance Widows Club" and more. Culver City Senior Center, 4095 Overland Ave., Culver City. Next Sun., 1 p.m. Free. (310) 253-6700.
Mummenschanz: you & me The Swiss-based troupe celebrates its 45th anniversary with this new spectacular featuring dance, acrobatics, mask theater and mime. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya), 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $23 and up. (818) 677-3000.