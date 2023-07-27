De Los weekend guide: SELA Arts Fest, legends at the L.A. Salsa Festival

Are you in need of a good dance party? One with tropical sounds and legendary artists? Now’s your chance — don your good shoes and hit the dance floor this weekend at the Los Angeles Salsa Festival. If you’re looking for something a little more relaxed, grab a cafecito in South L.A. or head to El Monte for mariscos. Here is our roundup of things to do this weekend.

Good tunes and art

Los Angeles Salsa Festival: Salsa legends from all over the world will come together at the L.A. Salsa Festival on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena. Enjoy a night of bomba, plena and other tropical sounds with performances from legendary Willie Colón, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Víctor Manuelle along with Jerry Rivera and Rey Ruiz, Los Adolescentes from Venezuela and music from the Colombian band Fruko y sus Tesos. Tickets are still available.

SELA Arts Festival: After a post-COVID-19 pandemic hiatus, the arts festiva l is heading back to the L.A. River for an in-person event Saturday. The festival celebrating the art and culture of Southeast Los Angeles will feature live bands, poetry, family activities and vendors. Make sure to pack the sunscreen as you enjoy local talent from 3 to 10 p.m.

Graffiti contest at Montana Shop L.A.: The Montana Shop L.A. will host its fifth anniversary party and graffiti contest Sunday. The event will include food, giveaways, work from local artists, vendors and a photo booth. Montana spray paint is one of the most popular brands used by artists, so you know the contest won’t disappoint. Celebrate its milestone from 5 to 8 p.m. at its L.A. store.

Grab a bite and drink

A Huevo Que Si: Not in the mood to cook breakfast in this heat? Then grab a bite from A Huevo Que Si, a Mexican brunch spot in South El Monte serving up bottomless mimosas on Sundays. The menu includes chilaquiles, birria ramen, enchiladas and loaded pancakes. While you’re there, grab one of the eatery’s fun flavored drinks and take a selfie in front of the egg-themed wall.

Cafe Calle: If a good book and a nice cup of joe is what’s in your weekend plans, hit Cafe Calle on Central Avenue in South L.A. The shop was started by street vendors who served specialty coffee before they opened up a brick-and-mortar store. They offer a variety of coffee drinks, matcha, some breakfast options and a chill environment. The coffee shop also hosts community events.

La Chancla Night Market: Are you on a mission to try every night market in L.A.? We can help. La Chancla Night Market on Vermont has everything you’d expect: tacos al pastor, crunchy flautas and over-the-top antojitos. The market is open 5 to 11 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 to 10 p.m. Sundays.

Mariscos Marias: The family-operated restaurant Mariscos Marias in L.A. and Culver City prides itself on having some of the best mariscos in the city. With fried mojarras, aguachiles, tostadas and ostiones, it’s basically a seafood lover’s dream. And if the kiddos aren’t diving into mariscos just yet, the menu includes other non-seafood Mexican dishes too.

For the whole family

Guatemala County Fair: Calling all guatemaltecos! Enjoy a weekend of food, music and cultural pride at the 2023 Guatemala County Fair at Grand Park in downtown L.A. The two-day fair is meant to celebrate and honor the country of Guatemala and its people. Make sure to get your tickets beforehand. The festival will run 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Arrullos Mexicanos: Bring the family and enjoy live music, yoga and face painting at the Grammy Museum for Arrullos Mexicanos from Platoon’s modern lullabies collection. Catch a DJ set by the Mexican Institute of Sound and an interactive performance by Tia Leah’s Neighborhood. The event is set for noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are required.