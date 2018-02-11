The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Feb. 11-18: Yefim Bronfman, Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment and more

All-Beethoven: Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment The Philharmonic Society of Orange County presents the British period ensemble performing the composer's Violin Concerto featuring violinist Nicola Benedetti and Symphony No. 4. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Mon., 8 p.m. $38 and up. (949) 553-2422.