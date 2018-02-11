The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Feb. 11-18: Yefim Bronfman, Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment and more

Baxter Memorial Concerts Chamber music by Brahms and Clara Schumann. First United Methodist Church, 13222 Bailey St., Whittier. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (562) 698-0022.
Camerata Pacifica Works by Schubert, Walter Rabl, Rebecca Clarke, et al.; with pianist Warren Jones and baritone Andrew Garland. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Sun., 3 p.m. Also, Huntington Library, Ritchie Auditorium, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Tue., 7:30 p.m.; Hahn Hall, UC Santa Barbara, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; and Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $50, $56. (805) 884-8410.
Candide Kelsey Grammer and Christine Ebersole star in LA Opera's staging of the Leonard Bernstein operetta. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m.; Thu., 7:30 p.m.; Sat.-next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Feb. 18. $18 and up. (213) 972-8001.
Colburn Chamber Music Society London Symphony Orchestra clarinetist Andrew Marriner joins student musicians for works by Brahms, Strauss and Dvořák. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $13, $27. (213) 621-1050.
Composer Salonen: Violin Concerto Conductor laureate Esa-Pekka Salonen leads the LA Phil in his Violin Concerto featuring violinist Leila Josefowicz, plus Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 and Biber's "Battalia." Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$210. (323) 850-2000.
Happy Birthday, Bernstein Members of Pacific Symphony play chamber music by Bernstein, Reich, et al. Samueli Theater, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $70 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Israel in Egypt Los Angeles Master Chorale and a 48-piece chamber orchestra perform Handel's biblical oratorio, with animations and live visuals by Syrian-Armenian artist Kevork Mourad. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $29 and up; student rush, $10. (213) 972-7282.
Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Schoenberg's Chamber Symphony No. 1, plus new works by Viet Cuong, Aart Strootman and Alyssa Weinberg. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. Pay what you can. www.kco.la.
Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series offers a program for voice, strings and piano by Beethoven, Schubert and Mendelssohn; with LA Phil first violin Martin Chalifour, baritone David Castillo, et al. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257.
Laguna Beach Music Festival Three-day festival concludes with a selection of classic songs by Bernstein, Copland, Lennon & McCartney, et al. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Sun., 3 p.m. $38 and up. (949) 553-2422.
Musica Angelica and Orchester Wiener Akademie Conductor Martin Haselböck leads the combined ensembles in a period-instrument performance of Beethoven's Symphonies Nos. 1 and 3. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$59. (562) 276-0865.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Romantic music with baritone Hershel Green and pianist Ann Patrick Green. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Brandon Ridenour The trumpeter, with pianist Peter Dugan, plays pieces by Gershwin, Ravel, Debussy, et al. Raitt Recital Hall, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu. Sun., 2 p.m. $28 and up. (310) 506-4522.
Second Sundays at Two Student musicians from USC perform Schubert's Piano Quintet in A, "Trout." Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.
The Songs of Salamone L.A.‑based period instrument ensemble Tesserae performs works by Salamone Rossi and his colleagues from the Court of Mantua. All Saints' Episcopal Church, 304 N. Camden Drive, Beverly Hills. Sun., 5 p.m. $10-$30. www.tesserae-la.com
St. James Sunday Concerts Flute player Jessica Pierce and guitarist-composer Almer Imamovic. St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana. Sun., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 345-2057
Sundays Live The Colburn Chamber Orchestra performs. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
True/Blues Rachael Worby and the Muse/ique orchestra are joined by veteran bluesman John Hammond. Kosmic Krylon Garage at the Pasadena Museum of California Art, 490 E. Union St., Pasadena. Sun., 7 p.m. $50. (626) 539-7085.
All-Beethoven: Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment The Philharmonic Society of Orange County presents the British period ensemble performing the composer's Violin Concerto featuring violinist Nicola Benedetti and Symphony No. 4. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Mon., 8 p.m. $38 and up. (949) 553-2422.
Morton Subotnick: 50th Anniversary of Silver Apples of the Moon The pioneering electronic-music composer revisits his landmark 1967 work. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Tue.-Wed., 8:30 p.m. $24, $30. (213) 237-2800.
All-Beethoven Members of the LA Phil perform works for strings. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$59. (323) 850-2000.
Yefim Bronfman The pianist performs works by Schumann, Schubert and Debussy. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. Thu., 8 p.m. $25-$55. (844) 626-8726.
In Focus Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra launch this new series with pieces by Mozart and Brahms. Moss Theater, 3131 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m. (Also in San Marino, Wed., Feb. 21) $49 and up. (213) 622-7001.
Birdman Live CAP UCLA presents composer Antonio Sanchez performing his score to accompany a screening of Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Oscar-winning 2014 drama. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Fri., 8 p.m. $29–$59. (310) 825-2101.
Composer Salonen: Wing on Wing Salonen leads the LA Phil in a revised version of the work he composed for the opening of Disney Hall; program also includes selections from Mozart's "The Impresario," and Beethoven's Violin Concerto featuring violinist Vilde Frang. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$188. (323) 850-2000.
Jackie Evancho The young soprano performs. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Fri., 8 p.m. $70-$110. (562) 916-8500.
Steven Vanhauwaert: Romancing the Piano The pianist plays pieces by Schumann, Busoni, Respighi and Liszt. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Fri., 8 p.m. $30 and up; discounts available. (626) 683-6883.
Friends of Music Works by Vaughn Williams and Arvo Pärt, plus two world premieres. Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 793-2191
The Great American Songbook Broadway's Susan Egan and David Burnham join Long Beach Symphony Pops for an evening of romantic favorites. Long Beach Arena, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $42-$165. (542) 436-3203.
Hear Our Voice: A Woman's Journey Young singers join members of Los Angeles Master Chorale to perform this new student-created oratorio. Van Nuys High School Auditorium, 6535 Cedros Ave., Van Nuys. Sat., 1 p.m. Free. (213) 972-7282.
The Interludes Works by Schumann, Chopin, Rachmaninoff, Dvořák, Stravinsky and Ravel; with pianists So-Mang Jeagal and Beth Nam, cellist Kyung Eun Choi and soprano Jungwon Choi. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Sat., 3 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.
Pasadena Symphony Stravinsky's "Firebird" Suite, local composer Dale Trumbore's new work "Infinitely and Without Apology," and Dvořák's Cello Concerto featuring cellist Inbal Segev. Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $35 and up. (626) 793-7172.
Romance on Piano Pianist Junko Ueno Garrett plays pieces by Schumann, Lizst, Brahms and Chopin. First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 4 p.m. Free. www.fumcpasadena.org
Black Violin The string duo mixes classical and hip-hop. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $30-$55. (844) 626-8726.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Student violinists perform. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m.; also Feb. 25. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Orchestra Santa Monica Haydn's Symphony No. 85, "Queen of France"; Bizet's Symphony in C; and Hummel's Trumpet Concerto featuring trumpeter Marissa Benedict. New Roads School, Moss Theater, 3131 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2:30 p.m. $10-$30. (310) 525-7618.
Peter Richard Conte in Recital The organist plays pieces by Bernstein, Ives, Puccini, et al.; with organist and flugelhorn player Andrew Ennis. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$59. (323) 850-2000.
Sundays Live Flutist Susan Greenberg, et al., perform pieces by Mozart, Poulenc and Thuille. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.