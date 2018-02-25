Advertisement

The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Feb. 25-March 4: Ebène Quartet and more

By Matt Cooper
Feb 25, 2018 | 6:00 AM
Ebène Quartet will play pieces by Beethoven, Haydn and Fauré at Segerstrom Center in Costa Mesa. (Julien Mignot)
Classical

Compiled by Matt Cooper

Calder Quartet Works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Kurtág. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 4 p.m. $35 and up. (310) 434-3200.

Culver City Symphony Orchestra Beethoven's Symphony No. 7, plus works by Ravel and Enescu. Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 4117 Overland Ave., Culver City. Sun., 4 p.m. $10, $15; ages 6-12 free with paying adult. www.culvercitysymphony.org

Hidden Treasures — The Innas, Ettas, Annas & Donnas of Mozart's Operas Performances à la Carte presents arias and duets. Neighborhood Unitarian Universalist Church, 301 N. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. $15-$25. (626) 296-9843.

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Guest conductor Douglas Boyd leads the orchestra in Haydn's Symphony No. 104, "London"; the world premiere of Ellen Reid's "Petrichor"; and Britten's Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings with tenor Thomas Cooley. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. $27 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Student violinists perform. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Pictures at an Exhibition Guest conductor James Conlon leads the LA Phil in Ravel's orchestration of the Mussorgsky favorite; program also includes the world premiere of Nico Muhly's "Register," Concerto for Organ and Orchestra with organist James McVinnie. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$188. (323) 850-2000.

Restoration Concerts Los Angeles Piano Sextet plays works for piano and woodwinds by Mozart, Poulenc and Thuille. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333.

Santiago String Quartet Works by Beethoven and Villa-Lobos. Bradford House, 136 Palm Circle, Placentia. Sun., 3 p.m. Free; seating is limited. (714) 993-2470.

Sundays Live USC guitar ensemble performs works to be announced. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Trifonov & Babayan Pianists Daniil Trifonov and Sergei Babayan team up for works by Schumann, Pärt, Mozart and Rachmaninoff. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$112. (323) 850-2000.

The Music Guild Fiato String Quartet and pianist Micah Yui perform piano quintets by Brahms and Dvořák. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Mon., 8 p.m. Also, Cal State Long Beach, Daniel Recital Hall, E. Atherton St. between Merriam Way and Palo Verde Ave., Long Beach. Tue., 8 p.m.; and, Adat Ari El Temple, 12020 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Wed., 8 p.m. $46-$58; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.

The Magic Flute Pacific Symphony and Pacific Chorale join forces for a semi-staged production of Mozart's romantic fantasy tale; in German with English supertitles; spoken dialogue in English. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 8 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799.

Cameron Carpenter The organist performs on his custom-made touring instrument. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Wed., 8 p.m. $39-$100. (949) 854-4646.

Incidents and Echoes: Jasper Johns and John Cage Pianist Adam Tendler performs Cage compositions inspired by Cage's friendship with the artist. The Broad, 221 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. $25. (213) 232-6200.

The Oscar Concert Thomas Wilkins leads the LA Phil in world-premiere suites from this year's nominated film scores, as well as selections from "Spartacus," "In Cold Blood," etc.; program also includes a live demonstration of the scoring process with "Up" composer Michael Giacchino and director Pete Docter. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. $43-$161. (323) 850-2000.

Baroque Conversations Members of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and guest soloists perform Peroglesi's "Stabat Mater" and "Salve Regina." Zipper Concert Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $45 and up. (213) 622-7001.

Colburn Orchestra Beethoven's Symphony No. 3, "Eroica," plus works by Rossini and Nielsen. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. (310) 434-3200.

Smetana Trio The Czech ensemble plays piano trios by Mendelssohn, Shostakovich and Zemlinsky in this Philharmonic Society of Orange County presentation. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Thu., 8 p.m. $34-$44. (949) 553-2422.

The Los Angeles Baroque Players The period instrument ensemble plays pieces by Rameau, Geminiani, et al. Trinity Lutheran Church, 997 E. Walnut St., Pasadena. Fri., 8 p.m. Also, Contrapuntal Recital Hall, 655 N. Bundy Drive, Brentwood. Next Sun., 2:30 p.m. $5-$30. (323) 255-7667.

Microfest: Bach and Bartók Retuned for the 21st Century Violinist Sara Cubarsi and violist Madeline Falcone re-imagine pieces by Bach and Bartók using microtonal tuning; program also includes works by Ben Johnston, Catherine Lamb and Wolfgang von Schweinitz. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Fri., 8 p.m. $20-$30. (626) 683-6883.

St. Matthew's Music Guild USC's chamber singers and concert choir perform works ranging from Renaissance England to 20th century America. St. Matthew's Church, 1031 Bienveneda Ave., Pacific Palisades. Fri., 8 p.m. $35. (310) 573-7422.

A Trip to the Moon Guest conductor Teddy Abrams conducts the LA Phil in this family-friendly, Yuval Sharon-directed work by Andrew Norman, based on French filmmaker Georges Méliès' silent 1902 fantasy film; program also includes Holst's "The Planets"; with Los Angeles Master Chorale and Los Angeles Children's Chorus. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$188. (323) 850-2000.

Elīna Garanča The Latvian mezzo-soprano performs with a live orchestra conducted by Karel Mark Chichon. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $100 and up. (310) 434-3200.

Synchromy: Moscow Contemporary Music Ensemble Works by California composers Nick Norton, Vera Ivanova and Jason Barabba, plus pieces by Shostakovich, Prokofiev, et al. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$30. (626) 683-6883.

Aviara Piano Trio Works by Mendelssohn and Fauré. Bradford House, 136 Palm Circle, Placentia. Next Sun., 3 p.m. Free; seating is limited. (714) 993-2470.

Ax • Kavakos • Ma Pianist Emanuel Ax, violinist Leonidas Kavakos and cellist Yo-Yo Ma perform Brahms' piano trios. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. Sold out. (323) 850-2000.

Ebène Quartet The French ensemble performs string quartets by Beethoven, Haydn and Fauré. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Santiago String Quartet performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Sundays Live Carlo Ponti leads the Los Angeles Virtuosi Orchestra in Barber's Adagio for Strings and Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons." Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Topanga Symphony Beethoven's Symphony No. 3, "Eroica," plus works by Jim Stanley and J.A.C. Redford. Topanga Community House, 1440 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Next Sun., 3 p.m. Free. www.topangasymphony.com

