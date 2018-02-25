The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Feb. 25-March 4: Ebène Quartet and more

The Oscar Concert Thomas Wilkins leads the LA Phil in world-premiere suites from this year's nominated film scores, as well as selections from "Spartacus," "In Cold Blood," etc.; program also includes a live demonstration of the scoring process with "Up" composer Michael Giacchino and director Pete Docter. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. $43-$161. (323) 850-2000.