The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Feb. 25-March 4: Ebène Quartet and more

Classical
Compiled by Matt Cooper
Calder Quartet Works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Kurtág. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 4 p.m. $35 and up. (310) 434-3200.
Culver City Symphony Orchestra Beethoven's Symphony No. 7, plus works by Ravel and Enescu. Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 4117 Overland Ave., Culver City. Sun., 4 p.m. $10, $15; ages 6-12 free with paying adult. www.culvercitysymphony.org
Hidden Treasures — The Innas, Ettas, Annas & Donnas of Mozart's Operas Performances à la Carte presents arias and duets. Neighborhood Unitarian Universalist Church, 301 N. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. $15-$25. (626) 296-9843.
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Guest conductor Douglas Boyd leads the orchestra in Haydn's Symphony No. 104, "London"; the world premiere of Ellen Reid's "Petrichor"; and Britten's Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings with tenor Thomas Cooley. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. $27 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Student violinists perform. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Pictures at an Exhibition Guest conductor James Conlon leads the LA Phil in Ravel's orchestration of the Mussorgsky favorite; program also includes the world premiere of Nico Muhly's "Register," Concerto for Organ and Orchestra with organist James McVinnie. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$188. (323) 850-2000.
Restoration Concerts Los Angeles Piano Sextet plays works for piano and woodwinds by Mozart, Poulenc and Thuille. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333.
Santiago String Quartet Works by Beethoven and Villa-Lobos. Bradford House, 136 Palm Circle, Placentia. Sun., 3 p.m. Free; seating is limited. (714) 993-2470.
Sundays Live USC guitar ensemble performs works to be announced. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Trifonov & Babayan Pianists Daniil Trifonov and Sergei Babayan team up for works by Schumann, Pärt, Mozart and Rachmaninoff. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$112. (323) 850-2000.
The Music Guild Fiato String Quartet and pianist Micah Yui perform piano quintets by Brahms and Dvořák. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Mon., 8 p.m. Also, Cal State Long Beach, Daniel Recital Hall, E. Atherton St. between Merriam Way and Palo Verde Ave., Long Beach. Tue., 8 p.m.; and, Adat Ari El Temple, 12020 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Wed., 8 p.m. $46-$58; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.
The Magic Flute Pacific Symphony and Pacific Chorale join forces for a semi-staged production of Mozart's romantic fantasy tale; in German with English supertitles; spoken dialogue in English. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 8 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Cameron Carpenter The organist performs on his custom-made touring instrument. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Wed., 8 p.m. $39-$100. (949) 854-4646.
Incidents and Echoes: Jasper Johns and John Cage Pianist Adam Tendler performs Cage compositions inspired by Cage's friendship with the artist. The Broad, 221 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. $25. (213) 232-6200.
The Oscar Concert Thomas Wilkins leads the LA Phil in world-premiere suites from this year's nominated film scores, as well as selections from "Spartacus," "In Cold Blood," etc.; program also includes a live demonstration of the scoring process with "Up" composer Michael Giacchino and director Pete Docter. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. $43-$161. (323) 850-2000.
Baroque Conversations Members of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and guest soloists perform Peroglesi's "Stabat Mater" and "Salve Regina." Zipper Concert Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $45 and up. (213) 622-7001.
Colburn Orchestra Beethoven's Symphony No. 3, "Eroica," plus works by Rossini and Nielsen. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. (310) 434-3200.
Smetana Trio The Czech ensemble plays piano trios by Mendelssohn, Shostakovich and Zemlinsky in this Philharmonic Society of Orange County presentation. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Thu., 8 p.m. $34-$44. (949) 553-2422.
The Los Angeles Baroque Players The period instrument ensemble plays pieces by Rameau, Geminiani, et al. Trinity Lutheran Church, 997 E. Walnut St., Pasadena. Fri., 8 p.m. Also, Contrapuntal Recital Hall, 655 N. Bundy Drive, Brentwood. Next Sun., 2:30 p.m. $5-$30. (323) 255-7667.
Microfest: Bach and Bartók Retuned for the 21st Century Violinist Sara Cubarsi and violist Madeline Falcone re-imagine pieces by Bach and Bartók using microtonal tuning; program also includes works by Ben Johnston, Catherine Lamb and Wolfgang von Schweinitz. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Fri., 8 p.m. $20-$30. (626) 683-6883.
St. Matthew's Music Guild USC's chamber singers and concert choir perform works ranging from Renaissance England to 20th century America. St. Matthew's Church, 1031 Bienveneda Ave., Pacific Palisades. Fri., 8 p.m. $35. (310) 573-7422.
A Trip to the Moon Guest conductor Teddy Abrams conducts the LA Phil in this family-friendly, Yuval Sharon-directed work by Andrew Norman, based on French filmmaker Georges Méliès' silent 1902 fantasy film; program also includes Holst's "The Planets"; with Los Angeles Master Chorale and Los Angeles Children's Chorus. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$188. (323) 850-2000.
Elīna Garanča The Latvian mezzo-soprano performs with a live orchestra conducted by Karel Mark Chichon. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $100 and up. (310) 434-3200.
Synchromy: Moscow Contemporary Music Ensemble Works by California composers Nick Norton, Vera Ivanova and Jason Barabba, plus pieces by Shostakovich, Prokofiev, et al. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$30. (626) 683-6883.
Aviara Piano Trio Works by Mendelssohn and Fauré. Bradford House, 136 Palm Circle, Placentia. Next Sun., 3 p.m. Free; seating is limited. (714) 993-2470.
Ax • Kavakos • Ma Pianist Emanuel Ax, violinist Leonidas Kavakos and cellist Yo-Yo Ma perform Brahms' piano trios. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. Sold out. (323) 850-2000.
Ebène Quartet The French ensemble performs string quartets by Beethoven, Haydn and Fauré. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Santiago String Quartet performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Sundays Live Carlo Ponti leads the Los Angeles Virtuosi Orchestra in Barber's Adagio for Strings and Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons." Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Topanga Symphony Beethoven's Symphony No. 3, "Eroica," plus works by Jim Stanley and J.A.C. Redford. Topanga Community House, 1440 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Next Sun., 3 p.m. Free. www.topangasymphony.com