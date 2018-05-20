The week ahead in L.A. dance, May 20-27: 'Gala Flamenca,' 'Heartbeat of Mexico' and more

Momentum 2018 Orange County Ballet Theater's showcase for emerging dancers includes two new contemporary works, plus a performance of the suite from Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" featuring guest dancers from San Francisco Ballet, et al. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $28, $35. (949) 854-4646.
Gala Flamenca: Arte de Verano Cristina Hall, Wendy Castellanos, Manuel Gutierrez and Alexandra Rozo are the featured dancers in this Forever Flamenco presentation. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.
Heartbeat of Mexico Family-friendly festival includes dance and ballet folklorico performances, live music, arts and crafts and more. Musco Center for the Arts, Aitken Arts Plaza, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. Next Sun., 1 to 7:30 p.m. Free. (844) 626-8726.
Spring Showcase Westside Ballet of Santa Monica presents a mixed classical and contemporary program that includes a salute to Memorial Day and a celebration of the movie "Grease." The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 1 and 5 p.m. $35. (800) 595-4849.