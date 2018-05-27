The week ahead in L.A. dance, May 27-June 3: BodyTraffic, 'Coppelia' and more

Coppelia Long Beach Ballet stages the classic fable about a young man who falls in love with a life-sized dancing doll. Terrace Theater, Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sun., 2 p.m. $38 and up. (562) 426-4622.
Gala Flamenca: Arte de Verano Cristina Hall, Wendy Castellanos, Manuel Gutierrez and Alexandra Rozo are the featured dancers in this Forever Flamenco presentation. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.
Heartbeat of Mexico Family-friendly festival includes dance and ballet folklorico performances, live music, arts and crafts and more. Musco Center for the Arts, Aitken Arts Plaza, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. Sun., 1 to 7:30 p.m. Free. (844) 626-8726.
Spring Showcase Westside Ballet of Santa Monica presents a mixed classical and contemporary program that includes a salute to Memorial Day and a celebration of the movie "Grease." The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 1 and 5 p.m. $35. (800) 595-4849.
BodyTraffic The L.A.-based company celebrates its 10th anniversary with a program that includes the world premiere of Matthew Neenan's "A Million Voices." Bram Goldsmith Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $45-$125. (310) 746-4000.
The Wooden Floor: Unifying Catalysts Contemporary dance pieces created by young dancers from low-income communities working in collaboration with established artists. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2:30 and 8 p.m. $10-$50. (949) 854-4646.
Flamenco Sketches Pianist Chano Domínguez, flamenco dancer Daniel Navarro, et al., perform this reimagining of the classic Miles Davis album "Kind of Blue." The Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Fri., 8:30 p.m. $40 and up. (323) 461-3673.
Transit Dances II Audience members will ride the Metro to watch Donna Sternberg & Dancers and a diverse group of local companies perform site-specific works near three Expo Line stations in Santa Monica. 26th St./Bergamot Station, 2602 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Sat., noon and 1 p.m. Free. (310) 260-1198.
Benita Bike's DanceArt The company presents an interactive program. Culver City Senior Center, 4095 Overland Ave., Culver City. Next Sun., 1:30 p.m. Free. (818) 353-5734.
Louise Reichlin & Dancers/Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers The company performs as part of the annual Lummis Day Festival. Sycamore Grove Park, 4702 N. Figueroa St., Highland Park. Next Sun., 4:25. Free. (323) 646-8331.