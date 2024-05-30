10 drops, pop-ups and L.A. events to break through that June gloom

Prada Galleria

(Prada)

Who doesn’t love a fresh take on a classic? The Prada Galleria, a bag first created in 2007, is back with reimagined surface and structure — including a new calfskin exterior and nappa interior, gold-plated metal hardware and extremely Prada embellishments including micro-studs and 3-D floral blooms. The new Galleria in soft grain leather offers a flexible and comfortable canvas for an array of precious details. Now available in black and warm neutrals. prada.com

Toteme opens on Melrose

(Toteme)

Quiet luxury continues its reign in L.A. with the opening of Toteme on Melrose. The Swedish brand known for its archetypal Scandinavian style — making the kind of pieces that have been worn by Hailey Bieber and, undoubtedly, her L.A. cronies — establishes a new flagship space with a focus on art and design. The store houses Toteme staples like the embroidered scarf jacket, and also is home to the brand’s pre-fall ’24 collection, featuring airy button-ups and coats in whimsical colors and prints like olive green and leopard. Two low-slung greige sofas by Josef Frank for Svenskt Tenn serve as the nucleus of the sleek space, with artwork by prominent Swedish female artists — curated by Toteme’s owners — throughout. Now open. 8910 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. toteme.com

Advertisement

The L.A. Yearbook at the Black Image Center

(Red Eye Creative Marketing)

“Innovation studio” SEEDS and creative agency Red Eye Creative team up to host the L.A. Yearbook, a social mixer connecting L.A.’s creative world at the Black Image Center on June 15 from 3 to 8 p.m. Serving as a West Coast follow-up to the Brooklyn Yearbook, the evening is meant to be steeped in nostalgia, encouraging attendees to get their headshots taken in the style of a high school picture day. The photos will be compiled into a physical yearbook after the event, offering a physical snapshot of L.A.’s creative scene at this moment in time. 3209 La Cienega Ave., Culver City. @thelayearbook

‘Fotos y Recuerdos: Guatemala in Los Ángeles’ at Oxy Arts

(Michelle Montenegro)

In collaboration with Las Fotos Project, Oxy Arts hosts the summer exhibition “Fotos y Recuerdos: Guatemala in Los Ángeles” through July 20. With a focus on image making and archives through the lens of the Guatemalan diaspora in L.A., the exhibition highlights more than100 photos from community members’ personal archives, showcasing interconnectedness, plus the importance of documentation and preservation in communities of color. 4757 York Blvd., Los Angeles. oxyarts.oxy.edu ; lasfotosproject.org

‘The Theater’ by -ism and Brendan Lynch

(Brendan Lynch)

Relive artist Brendan Lynch’s spring exhibition at Good Mother Gallery with a coffee table book that gives you insight into the Angeleno’s brain. The book, titled “The Theater” after the exhibition, is published and designed by independent publishing house -ism and takes us behind the scenes into a show that aims to bring the background to the forefront. The book, with its linen hardcover and white foil emboss, reveals the layers behind Lynch’s paintings, which depict “a controlled chaos of scenes picked from theatre, film, and pop media, challenge perceptions and invite a deeper engagement with the unseen,” says the gallery. Kim K’s post-coital bed; a fiery image from Alexander McQueen’s fall 1998 ready-to-wear collection; Aphex Twin’s “Windowlicker” video — these are all scenes that inspire work in “The Theater.” $60. my-ism.com

Advertisement

Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams

(Tiffany Titan)

Tiffany & Co.’s new collection by Pharrell Williams, dubbed Tiffany Titan, takes inspiration from mythology, channeling the spike of Poseidon’s trident as a symbol of lifeforce, rebellious power and punk energy. Featuring an array of necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings in 18 karat yellow gold and black titanium with diamonds, the collection is feels personal to Pharrell. Poseidon, also known as the king of Atlantis, is representative of Pharrell’s relationship to water, and the community he grew up in in Virginia Beach, also called Atlantis. And the black titanium is the artist’s ode to “beauty in blackness,” says the brand. The pieces take on a rebellious spirit, anchored by Tiffany’s DNA. tiffany.com

Loewe X On

(Loewe)

Everyone’s favorite quirky Spanish fashion house has collaborated with the Swiss performance wear brand On for a collection that’s meant to move with you from the city to the great outdoors. A campaign photographed by Ryan McGinley shows global athletes — from Aaliyah Miller to Masato and Sintayehu “Sinta” Vissa — in iconic California landscapes including Palm Springs, Indian Canyon and Simi Valley. The collection includes sneakers, hoodies, tanks, tees, vests and parkas in high-tech fabrics and tones that draw from nature. Available now: loewe.com , on.com

Beachwear by Parley for the Oceans X Dior

(Brett Lloyd)

Environmental organization Parley for the Oceans has collaborated with Dior on a beachwear capsule collection for the third year in a row. Featuring bucket hats, bags, shorts, tops, coverups and more, the collection takes inspiration from the land and the ocean, featuring pieces in “mineral colors,” like aqua, and coral prints. The fall 2024 release is made using 30% of Parley Ocean Plastic, supporting the organization’s aim toward a more sustainable future. dior.com, parley.tv

Advertisement

‘Yves Saint Laurent: Line and Expression’ at OCMA

(Marco Cappelletti / Musee Yves Saint Laurent)

A new exhibition at the Orange County Museum of Art celebrates the work and life of famed French couturier Yves Saint Laurent. With a focus on the designer’s drawing practice, the exhibition features original sketches done in black ink and pencil, punctuated by bursts of color, along with photographs, accessories and garments made from 1963 to 2001 that highlight Saint Laurent as a singular artist. June 28 through Oct. 27. ocma.art

Celine men’s winter ’24

(Celine)

Inspired by a piece of music written by Hector Berlioz in 1830 and recorded by Leonard Bernstein in 1963 , Hedi Slimane’s men’s winter ’24 short film “Symphonie Fantastique” was shot early this year between the Mojave and Los Angeles, using a desolate desert road as its runway. Directed by Slimane, who has long shared a kindred spirit with California and L.A., “Symphonie Fantastique” is shot in black-and-white and it’s oozing with 1960s swagger and silhouettes. Juxtaposing models in Slimane signatures — skinny suits, slick leather, fur coats, capes — against lasso-wheeling cowboys, L.A. mountains and freeways, “Symphonie Fantastique” creates an alternate world in the familiar sprawling setting, borrowing the spirit of what Bernstein described as the first psychedelic symphony ever made.